AB740 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2021-12-21

WISCONSIN, December 21 - An Act to amend 450.13 (title); and to create 20.435 (1) (ck), 256.158 and 450.13 (5n) of the statutes; Relating to: epinephrine for ambulances; therapeutic interchange for drug products prescribed to counteract anaphylaxis; funding for special education, the University of Wisconsin System, and the technical college system; and making an appropriation. (FE)