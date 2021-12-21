WISCONSIN, December 21 - An Act to create 115.28 (63) (d) of the statutes; Relating to: training to address student mental health, funding for the University of Wisconsin System and special education, and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: A - Colleges and Universities
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab752
You just read:
AB752 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2021-12-21
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.