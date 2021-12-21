Heber Man on Pre-Trial Release for Sex Crimes Re-offends; AG Investigators Make Arrest

HEBER – Utah Attorney’s General ICAC officers, Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office and Heber Police Department have arrested a Heber man, recently charged and convicted of sex crimes against children for yet another set of crimes against children.

20-year-old Tyrel Preston Smith has been charged with 10 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor for distributing images of adults engaging in sexual acts with children.

At the time of his arrest, Smith was free on pre-trial release and wearing an ankle monitor after being convicted of a sex offense against a minor. He was awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to an amended offense for sexual abuse of a child in Fourth District Court. Smith’s original charges and court docket are here.

“Our officers are pleased and relieved that this offender is off the street but frustrated that he was allowed to re-offend and harm yet another child,” said ICAC Commander Alan White. “We are requesting that Smith be held behind bars without bail because he is clearly an extreme public safety risk.”

According to the Probable Cause Affidavit, Smith confessed that he was “…attracted to girls with petite builds and that his preference is girls between 14 and 17 years old. However, the content of child sexual exploitation material found on his laptop depicts prepubescent children (male and female) between the ages of two and eight years old being raped and sodomized. Smith said he is unable to sexually climax with adult pornographic content or sex partners.”

Smith is currently being held in the Wasatch County Jail.

Read the Probable Cause Affidavit here

