Utah Joins 24-State Lawsuit to Block President Biden’s Head Start Mandates

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes has joined another multi-state lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s overreaching COVID mandates. The suit takes aim at the President’s unlawful requirements of masks on toddlers and COVID-19 shots for staff and volunteers in Head Start programs.

“Forcing masks on two-year-olds and vaccines on Head Start teachers will cost jobs and impede child development,” said Attorney General Reyes. “Not only is the Head Start mandate unlawful, but it will deprive low-income families and rural communities in Utah of these vital services.”

Head Start provides much-needed resources to underserved children and their families. The program provides early childhood education and resources, including diapers, to families. The forced vaccination of teachers, contractors, and volunteers in Head Start programs by January 31 will cost jobs and programming.

The states allege that the Head Start Mandate is not only beyond the Executive Branch’s authority, contrary to law, and arbitrary and capricious, but it also violates the APA’s Notice-and-Comment Requirement, the Congressional Review Act, the Nondelegation Doctrine, the Tenth Amendment, the Anti-Commandeering Doctrine, the Spending Clause, and the Treasury and General Government Appropriations Act of 1999.

Joining Attorneys General Reyes in [Louisiana, et al. vs. Becerra, et al.] are the Attorneys General from Louisiana, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Wyoming, and West Virginia.

Read the lawsuit here.

