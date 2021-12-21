On behalf of the State of Texas, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, along with the State of Missouri, has submitted their motion for a preliminary injunction asking a federal court to order the Biden Administration to immediately resume the building of the southern border wall. This is a follow-on pleading to Attorney General Paxton’s border wall lawsuit filed in October. The lawsuit claims that the Biden Administration violated federal law when it prohibited the Department of Homeland Security from spending the money that Congress has appropriated to build a border wall.

“The Biden Administration again and again refuses to aid Texans battling the border crisis every day,” Attorney General Paxton said. “Their response to this crisis is irresponsible, inhumane, and inexcusable. It is time for them to quit hiding behind red tape and help Americans in need. This congressionally-approved border wall will help law enforcement along the border and restore order to our state. A physical wall is essential for border security, and I am demanding that President Biden do his part to keep Texas and America safe.”

Read the complaint here, the PI motion here, and the reply in support of the motion here.