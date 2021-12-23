CANADA SAYS MERRY CHRISTMAS WITH A STUNNING FLORAL CHRISTMAS TREE OF 500 BLOOMS
I wanted something that was especially vibrant, cheery and full of life this year to brighten spirits in the midst of COVID and what better way to do that than with flowers.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Move over tinsel and bulbs and make way for a stunning Christmas Floral Tree from snowy Canada which would please Santa.
Canadian inventor James Wong used 500 blooms for a show-stopping tree and a hundred of his recyclable flower arranging ‘mechanics’ - the FloraGUPPY - to keep them in place.
“I wanted something that was especially vibrant, cheery and full of life this year to brighten spirits in the midst of COVID and what better way to do that than with flowers,” says Wong. He adds, ”like witIh many people, Christmas has always been a special time for me, and I thought why not a special floral Christmas tree this year.”
Wong used one hundred of his ‘GUPPY’ inventions to secure the flowers and water tubes to keep them fresh.
The game-changing FloraGUPPY is an eco-friendly alternative to floral foam. It’s versatile, comes as two interlocking halves, can be moulded in warm water, has 58 holes and can be used for fresh cut, silk, paper craft and specialty plants like orchids.
