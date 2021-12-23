Submit Release
News Search

There were 617 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,809 in the last 365 days.

CANADA SAYS MERRY CHRISTMAS WITH A STUNNING FLORAL CHRISTMAS TREE OF 500 BLOOMS

Canada's Unique Flower Christmas Tree

before and After with FloraGUPPYs

FloraGUPPY, Eco-Friendly foam alternative

FloraGUPPY, Eco-Friendly foam alternative

I wanted something that was especially vibrant, cheery and full of life this year to brighten spirits in the midst of COVID and what better way to do that than with flowers.”
— James Wong, Inventor/FloraGUPPY
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Move over tinsel and bulbs and make way for a stunning Christmas Floral Tree from snowy Canada which would please Santa.

Canadian inventor James Wong used 500 blooms for a show-stopping tree and a hundred of his recyclable flower arranging ‘mechanics’ - the FloraGUPPY - to keep them in place.

“I wanted something that was especially vibrant, cheery and full of life this year to brighten spirits in the midst of COVID and what better way to do that than with flowers,” says Wong. He adds, ”like witIh many people, Christmas has always been a special time for me, and I thought why not a special floral Christmas tree this year.”

Wong used one hundred of his ‘GUPPY’ inventions to secure the flowers and water tubes to keep them fresh.

The game-changing FloraGUPPY is an eco-friendly alternative to floral foam. It’s versatile, comes as two interlocking halves, can be moulded in warm water, has 58 holes and can be used for fresh cut, silk, paper craft and specialty plants like orchids.

Hashtag: #floralChristmas #floraguppy @floraguppy

FloraGUPPY Media www.floraguppy.com

Warren Michaels
FloraGUPPY Canada Inc.
Vancouver/Edmonton, Canada
email: warren.michaels@floraguppy.com
cell: 1-780-977-8261

Warren Michaels
FloraGUPPY Canada Inc
+1 780-977-8261
warren.michaels@floraguppy.com

You just read:

CANADA SAYS MERRY CHRISTMAS WITH A STUNNING FLORAL CHRISTMAS TREE OF 500 BLOOMS

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.