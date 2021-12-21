NCCAT Beginning Teacher of the Year Finalists Named

Raleigh, NC

Dec 20, 2021

Twenty-seven teachers from across North Carolina have been selected as finalists for the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT) 2022 Prudential NC Beginning Teacher of the Year Award in honor of their dedication, innovation and ability to inspire students to achieve.

One of the finalists will be named the NCCAT 2022 Prudential NC Beginning Teacher of the Year. The award is scheduled to be presented Feb. 17, 2022, at the Bardo Center on Western Carolina University campus.

NCCAT Executive Director M. Brock Womble said the 27 teachers have all gotten off to a strong start as educators and that their schools and students are the real winners.

“Public school educators across our state work hard every day to make an impact on the lives of North Carolina students,” Womble said. “Taking time to honor excellent beginning educators across our state through the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT) 2022 Prudential NC Beginning Teacher of the Year program is important, as we are continually striving to elevate the teaching profession and emphasize the significance of the work they do every day.

“Congratulations to these finalists and the school districts they represent. We look forward to having them with us for a week of professional development and a special night to honor the teaching profession.”

NCCAT provides professional development for educators from across North Carolina. With its main campus in Cullowhee and a second campus on Ocracoke Island, NCCAT offers programs and seminars designed to provide North Carolina teachers activities structured to develop renewed enthusiasm for teaching. The focus of NCCAT is year-round series of residential programs that incorporate the N. C. Standard Course of Study, which defines what students are expected to know and be able to do by the end of each school year or course.

NCCAT is funded as part of the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.

The NCCAT 2022 Prudential NC Beginning Teacher of the Year finalists are:

Anson County Schools - Erin Thomas Ashe County Schools - Charlene Horton Asheboro City Schools - Keichelle Joyce Beaufort County Schools - Brianna Genello Brunswick County Schools - Denise-Marie Copeland Buncombe County Schools - Anneliese Shreve Charlotte Lab Charter School - Meghan Dugan Cleveland County Schools - Ricky Alston, Jr. Clinton City Schools - Thomas Kweon Edenton-Chowan Schools - Kaitlyn Smith Franklin County Schools - Rachel McKeithan Greene County Schools - Meghan Chinn Guilford County Schools - Minh McNicholas Harnett County Schools - Jenae Dwornicki Lee County Schools - Riley Sullivan McDowell County Schools - Nicholas Reller Mount Airy City Schools - Candice Fenton-Haynes New Hanover County Schools - Rachel Norfleet Newton-Conover City Schools - Kayleigh Spivey Orange County Schools - Xavier Adams Pitt County Schools - Ashley Parmley Socrates Academy - Jackson Barkley Southern Wake Academy - David Witkowski Stanly County Schools - Casey Thompson Transylvania County Schools - Ashlee O'Dwyer Wake County Public Schools - Zoe Grove Wilkes County Schools - Brooke Bentley