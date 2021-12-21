Bahman Akhavan's Persian Wars is now available on Amazon
It is a book that inspires minds and hearts. The stories that give thought-provoking bits of wisdom, rationality, and truth.
The four stories by Bahman Akhavan portray a universal struggle to overcome the challenges through understanding and transformation, overcoming prejudice, and finding courage in the dark.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Persian Wars: Vol 1 Home and Away – The book where fiction and reality combine to help you gain insight into the complex modern culture and how it impacts family values and relationships.
— Thomas Hill
Bahman Akhavan, an aspiring author, is set to release his anthology called ‘Persian Wars.’ The book is now available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
Deeply rooted in Persian literature, history, and tradition, the book aims to chronicle some of the challenges and experiences that Persians have faced in and out of their homeland. In addition, the book highlights the social and psychological transitions that Persians families experienced after the Islamic Revolution of 1979. Since then, 3 million Persian families have emigrated to all parts of the world to adapt, assimilate and reinvent themselves. As a result, Persian families experienced a contrast of modern social behavior with traditional family values, realizing personal goals and ambitions within family pressures and expectations. The book contains four stories revolving around the lives of Iranians - some living in exile after the revolution, others dealing with personal challenges at home.
Akhavan hopes to inspire the readers to understand the intricacies of life and enable them to overcome their daily struggles and hope for a better future. The book is a must-read for the Persian community, other minorities, anybody who is curious about or interested in other cultures - anybody interested in reading stories that touch the heart.
These stories recount how Persian families adapt to the cataclysmic changes in their homeland. Their life has been a roller coaster through glories and calamities. However, resilient and persistent efforts have helped them survive and adopt new customs into their age-old Persian culture. Moreover, the readers learn that Persians are extremely adaptive, and they overcome cultural imperatives, habits, traditions without forgetting their roots, culture, and traditions. As a result, they blend in well within any society and have inherited the customs and lifestyles of the community they are living in.
Hence, each component of the story plays a vital role and inspires the readers to become open-minded and willing to accept change. Learn to overcome biases and prejudices by developing understanding and acceptance.
About the Author
Bahman Akhavan is a Persian artist and writer who has lived in the USA for over 50 years. The writer believes in eliminating the differences between cultures. The author states that to do this, we must remove ourselves from the prejudices that plague us, opening our minds to new opportunities and better acceptance.
Bahman Akhavan
Author
+1 404-861-0900
akhavan.bahman@gmail.com
Persian Wars: Vol 1 Home and Away Book Trailer