ORTHOPEDIC SURGEON OFFERS HELP, HOPE & HEALING TO UNDERSERVED POPULATIONS
Dr. Brian Cable brings specialty skills to his volunteerism with local clinics and programs serving those without access to quality healthcare.SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Brian Cable is bringing his specialty skills in orthopedics to underserved populations in his local community. Formerly based in California, he is eager to contribute to those in need of medical care in the Philadelphia area where he is currently a Sports Medicine Fellow at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. He is passionate about treating those whose quality of life has been impacted by a lack of proper healthcare.
Dr. Cable brings to his new endeavors years of experience in orthopedic surgery as well as philanthropic and volunteer work with the Samaritan House Free Clinics in California. Beginning in 2017, Dr. Cable provided invaluable outpatient orthopedic consultations and care to uninsured, low-income patients for Samaritan House’s multiple locations.
“I have witnessed firsthand how a patient’s quality of life can be significantly improved by proper orthopedic treatment,” says Dr. Cable. “To bring specialized medicine into a space where lack of insurance and income creates a service vacuum is restorative for me. My daily outlook is enhanced by the work I am able to perform for those who deserve healthcare, despite its elusiveness.”
As a licensed surgeon specializing in upper extremity orthopedic injury and sports medicine, Dr. Cable brings passion and skill to his work. He believes medicine is a shared responsibility requiring partnership between patient and physician, and he looks forward to continued volunteerism opportunities and ways to serve the public.
Dr. Brian Cable specializes in Orthopedic Surgery and is a graduate of UCLA. He has been published in prominent medical journals in magazines including Clinical Orthopaedics and the Sports Medicine Arthroscopy Review. He is currently completing a Sports Medicine Fellowship at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine.
Media Relations
Dr Brian Cable
+1 707-721-6065
email us here