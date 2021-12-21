Breakthrough digital nutrition tool improves Diet Quality by six percent in as little as two weeks

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diet ID, a patent-pending breakthrough method in comprehensive, digital dietary assessment, is highly effective as a stand-alone intervention for improving diet quality. In a convenience sample of 113 adult employees among 6 Diet ID corporate clients utilizing the full Diet ID platform for dietary assessment, goal setting, tracking, and behavior change support, diet quality improved by 6% on average and was associated with mean weight loss of 1.1 pounds in as little as 2 weeks.

Diet quality change was based on comprehensive dietary assessments in all participants at multiple time points, and was measured using the Healthy Eating Index 2015. This robustly validated measure of overall diet quality has been shown to correlate strongly with risk of premature death and chronic disease.

Diet ID is best known for developing the first fundamental advance in dietary assessment in decades, a pattern-recognition method known as diet quality photo navigation. The approach, which reverse engineers standard methods of dietary assessment, replaces detailed logging or recollection with a user-friendly “this or that” image selection process. The result is a fully comprehensive dietary assessment, down to the level of estimated nutrient intake, in as little as 60 seconds. This dietary assessment and tracking function, with or without a personalized goal setting function, is routinely integrated into digital wellness programming by Diet ID clients.

That Diet ID offers its own stand-alone approach to dietary improvement is less well known. The method applies state-of-the-art, digitally delivered behavioral supports to a personalized dietary improvement process, proceeding from one’s baseline diet to a customized goal diet. Because behavior change science populates a personal “route” through Diet ID’s proprietary diet map, the method is referred to as “behavioral navigation” rather than the conventional “behavioral modification.”

“Behavioral navigation says, ‘you are the boss’ -- you decide where you want to go, and it’s our job to help you get there,” said Dr. David Katz, founder and CEO of Diet ID and a lifestyle medicine expert. “By getting to a personalized goal diet one small step at a time, you undergo ‘taste bud rehab’ along the way, adapting your taste preferences to ever more wholesome foods. You really can love the foods that love you and your health back, and this approach is designed to ease your daily progress to that delightful destination.”

The cohort represents a diverse population working in different industries with a starting diet quality score similar to that of the US population. A 6% improvement in diet quality is significant – in a population of 1,000 individuals, that represents about $163,000 in annual healthcare cost savings due to risk reduction.

Small improvements in diet quality can translate into sizable health improvements and financial savings. “We’ve developed a ROI calculator for food-as-medicine interventions,” said Rachna Govani, Diet ID COO, head of product and co-founder. “It translates the upstream improvements we see in diet quality in just weeks into downstream health promotion, disease prevention, and cost reductions. The calculator, which we are making available to all in a peer-reviewed manuscript currently in press, shows very impressive benefits across a range of food-as-medicine interventions of varying intensity in populations with risk factors like those of the general population of adults in the U.S.”

“We manage what we measure, in medicine as in business. Diet ID combines unique and personalized tools to do both for diet, the single most important influence on health, care, and costs across the lifespan,” said Dr. Michael Parkinson, national thought leader in consumer directed health care and population health, and Past President of the American College of Preventive Medicine.

To learn more about Diet ID, visit www.dietid.com

About Diet ID

Diet ID utilizes a novel, patent-pending approach to dietary assessment based on pattern recognition, rather than the customary recall. The system, accessible via any web-enabled device, generates a comprehensive assessment of dietary intake- diet type, diet quality (using the Healthy Eating Index 2015), daily servings of all major food groups, and levels of 150 nutrients- in as little as 60 seconds. Available in English and Spanish, the image-based app is ideal for low literacy populations. For more information on Diet ID, visit dietid.com.