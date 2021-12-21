Green Data Center Market Seeking New Highs- Current trends and growth drivers

green data center market

The report segments the global green data center market on the basis of solutions, end user, industry verticals, and geography.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A green data center provides the same features and capabilities as that of a typical data center, however, it consumes less energy and space, and the design and operations are environmentally friendly. The key market drivers include increasing consumption of electricity, stringent environmental regulations, increase demand for data storage management, and rising energy cost. However, lack of awareness about the benefits of green data center, high initial cost, and incompatibility with present data center is expected to hinder the green data center market growth.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Digital Realty Trust, Inc., IBM Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Cisco System, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Inc., DuPont Fabros Technology, CyrusOne, Eaton Corporation, Dell Inc., and EMC Corporation are also provided in this report.

Key Benefits

• To define, describe, and forecast the global green data center market on the basis of solution, end user, industry verticals, and geography.

• Market analysis involving major markets and the usage of operations analytics intelligence in the industry.

• Geographically, the green data center market is analyzed based on various regions which consists- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

• Exhaustive analysis of the global green data center market by solution helps in understanding the types of solutions that are currently being used along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future.

