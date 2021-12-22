Human Rights Month: Human Rights Champions Celebrated by Youth for Human Rights International on Its 20th Anniversary
Rock for Human Rights lead singer and founder Wil Seabrook presents Ellen Firestone with her Youth for Human Rights International Award
Superintendent (Ret.) Ricky Veerappan of the York Regional Police, Canada, believes policing must be done through the lens of human rights. He was awarded the Youth for Human Rights International Award for his work to make human right a reality
Twenty years of promoting human rights education to ensure the rights enshrined in the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights become a reality for all.
It is truly inspiring to see the huge difference that has been made in the world because of the hard work of the volunteers, donors and allies of this movement. In unity, we stand.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) hosted a Global Virtual Conference to mark its 20th Anniversary and to celebrate International Human Rights Day. More than 1,600 human rights proponents from 97 nations attended. YHRI awarded outstanding human rights activists for their dedication and the impact of their work to make human rights a reality across the globe. In addition, a panel of renowned human rights advocates discussed the importance of human rights education.
— Angelina Schevchenko from Washington, DC
They were accompanied by Youth for Human Rights International volunteers from all parts of the world, who shared their message of support for this occasion. One of them included Angelina Schevchenko from Washington, DC, who stated, “I would like to wish you all a happy Human Rights Day and congratulate you for the 20th Anniversary of Youth for Human Rights International. It is truly inspiring to see the huge difference that has been made in the world because of the hard work of the volunteers, donors and allies of this movement. In unity, we stand.”
The first awardee was human rights ambassador Ellen Firestone who has been working with Youth for Human Rights International since 2007. Over the past decade, she has delivered workshops and talks on “Human Rights: from Education to Action,” launched her own human rights podcast, and served in several human rights NGOs such as the Global Education Motivators in Philadelphia. She has reached more than 80,000 with her human rights message.
YHRI presented its second award to Costa Rica Legislative Assembly Deputy Jorge Luis Fonseca Fonseca. In 2018, Youth for Human Rights Costa Rica executives urged Mr. Fonseca to introduce legislation to promote teaching the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) in the school system of the country. He did so, and on August 25, 2021, the Legislative Assembly of Costa Rica passed into law a bill mandating human rights education in schools throughout the country. “We believe that we have made a great contribution to the Costa Rican education system so that young students know which rights are inherent in them, simply because they are human beings,” says Mr. Fonseca. “I am grateful that you have thought of me to promote this bill which came to fruition.”
The third awardee, York Regional Police Superintendent (Ret.) Ricky Veerappan, was acknowledged for promoting human rights through the Community Services Division. “Events over the past two years have had a huge impact on police/community relationships and the level of trust and confidence in policing in general,” says Veerappan. He explained that York Regional Police believe that policing must be done “through the lens of human rights, not human rights through the lens of policing. Human rights has to be the platform on which policing is built.”
Youth for Human Rights International President Mary Shuttleworth said, “With such dedication and support, together we now look to the future, enriched by lessons learned and star-high goals. We surge unwavering toward a future where generations 20 years on will know that human rights have at last become a reality for all time to come.”
Over the past 20 years, Youth for Human Rights International has grown to a worldwide movement of 150 groups, clubs and chapters; partnered with 1,500 organizations and government agencies across 92 nations; educated 1.7 million youth with its materials; and reached more than 700 million people, leaving its mark at every level of society. YHRI acknowledges all its outstanding partners and volunteers whose purpose is to make the rights enshrined in the United Nations Universal Declaration on Human Rights a reality. Special thanks goes to its main sponsor, the Church of Scientology.
Press Office
Youth for Human Rights International - National Office
+1 703-626-6406
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook