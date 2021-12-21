Submit Release
Interested In Literacy? Help Write Library Standards

The Department of Public Instruction and the North Dakota State Library are collaborating to form a standards development committee to review and update the state’s present standards. The agencies are seeking library media specialists, special education and English learner specialists, educators with experience in standards and curriculum development, classroom teachers, and other experts.

The NDDPI website has detailed information about the state’s education content standards and how they are developed. Educators interested in joining the Library and Technology standards development committee may download the application form here.

Applications are due by Jan. 12, 2022. If you have questions regarding standards development, please email Davonne Eldredge at dpiacademicsupp@nd.gov.

The standards development committee will begin its work in February. The task will require about four separate meetings, with a goal of finishing by the fall of 2022.

