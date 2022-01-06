Planet Home Lending Renews Partnership with NAMMBA
Planet Home Lending, LLC, a national lender and servicer, has renewed its partnership with the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America.
Planet Home Lending fully supports NAMMBA’s mission and efforts.”MERIDEN , CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet Home Lending, LLC, a national lender and servicer, has renewed its partnership with the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA). Planet Home Lending has supported NAMMBA for the past four years.
— Caleb Mittelstet, Executive Vice President, National Production
The partnership with Planet Home Lending allows NAMMBA to continue its efforts to increase the participation and engagement of women and minorities in the mortgage industry while improving employee diversity.
“Planet Home Lending fully supports NAMMBA’s mission and efforts,” said Caleb Mittelstet, Executive Vice President, National Production, Distributed Retail Sales. “It’s our hope that by sponsoring events, like NAMMBA’s six-city tour in February through April of this year, we can highlight the benefits of working in the mortgage industry.”
NAMMBA has leveraged its partnerships to provide training, education and career development resources to women and minorities interested in the real estate finance industry.
“Planet Home Lending has been committed to improving diversity within the company and seeing the same happen throughout the industry, so it’s no surprise it has continually supported NAMMBA,” said NAMMBA Founder/CEO Tony Thompson, CMB. “Collaborations, like the one between NAMMBA and Planet Home Lending, are key to encouraging more women and minorities to join our industry.”
About Planet Home Lending
Planet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Conn., is an approved originator and servicer for FHA, VA and USDA, as well as a Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae Seller/Servicer, a full Ginnie Mae Issuer and approved sub-servicer, and a Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings- and Fitch Ratings-rated special and prime residential servicer. Its correspondent division offers a full suite of government, agency and niche home loans. Planet Home Lending, LLC is also a special servicer managing diverse investor portfolios. Its customized servicing solutions maximize asset recovery and optimize performance through active management at the portfolio and loan levels. Planet Home Lending, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about Planet Home Lending, LLC please visit https://PlanetHomeLending.com.
About NAMMBA
The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America is a purpose-driven organization dedicated to the inclusion of minorities and women in the mortgage industry who are advocates for sustainable homeownership in local communities. To fulfill its mission, NAMMBA provides programs and initiatives to introduce minorities and women into the mortgage industry, including recruiting, advisory, networking and training for enterprises and individual professionals.
For more information, visit: http://www.nammba.org
Jade Winfrey
NAMMBA
+1 407-770-9218
email us here