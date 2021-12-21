A1 Garage Door Service Welcomes Home Service Industry Professionals to Inaugural Vertical Track Conference
Nearly 200 individuals from across the U.S. attend 3-day expert-driven event
This is a historic occasion and a real opportunity for those in attendance to open their minds, challenge their perceptions and chart their futures.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A1 Garage Door Service (A1), a leading national garage door sales and service provider, hosted nearly 200 home service industry professionals at the inaugural Vertical Track conference in Phoenix, Arizona.
In a time when both small and large businesses face challenges and have to compete for customers, A1 rallied entrepreneurs from across the garage door industry to not only gain the perspective of their own professional real-world experiences but also to provide a first-class opportunity to network with others and to learn effective ways of leveraging their collective power to better serve customers across a variety of markets.
“This is a historic occasion and a real opportunity for those in attendance to open their minds, challenge their perceptions and chart their futures,” said Tommy Mello, owner and operator of A1 Garage Door Service. “I am excited about the event and for everyone here to learn from the same amazingly talented professionals I learned from and who helped me build A1 into the leading company it is today.”
A1 Garage Door Service has experienced exponential growth within the last two years, during which Mello has increased sales for the business from $40 million to more than $70 million annually, and has expanded into more than 30 markets in 16 states across the US.
Vertical Track featured speakers from across the home services industry, as well as related business fields and included informative presentations by Mello, along with Lyle Simons, Vice President of Sales for Amarr Garage Doors; Meaghan Likes, owner of Likes Accounting Company and Al Levi, author of "Seven-Power Contractor."
Also on the speaker agenda was President and COO of KickCharge Creative, Dan Antonelli, who has worked with Mello and A1 previously, providing rebrand strategies. Dan offered attendees tips on how to effectively create a brand that supports advertising objectives and spoke on the importance of always keeping a fresh and evolving perspective.
Plans are currently underway to host additional Vertical Track conferences to help more home service businesses succeed, the next potentially targeted for Spring of 2022.
