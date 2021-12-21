Fulfilment Management Group is Redefining the Future of Logistics through a Technology based Platform

FULFILMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP IS EMERGING AS A ONE-STOP SOLUTION PROVIDER FOR EVERYTHING RELATED TO THE E-COMMERCE SECTOR

DANIA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fulfillment Management Group has proudly announced that it is offering a wide range of cloud logistics services powered by some of the most cutting-edge technologies available in the modern age. The US based company is emerging to be the backbone of the booming e-commerce industry and is aiming to reshape the future of logistics with its wide range of cloud logistics services. Moreover, the company operates worldwide and delivers third party logistics along with its order fulfillment services through a growing technology based platform.“We are integrated with eBay and Amazon, Shopify and Walmart, and we have a growing network of shipping agents across the United States to facilitate our operations.” Said Marc Aptakin, the President of Fulfilment Management Group, while talking about the company’s services. “Our primary services include Mail Forwarding, Order Management, Returns Management, Order Completion, Drop Shipping, and Amazon Fulfilment.” He added. The company’s powerful cloud based software is the backbone of its operations, and it is backed by a dedicated support service round the clock.In addition, the company also enables Amazon store owners to manage their Amazon returns and manage their own reverse logistics. With its efficient international shipping services, Fulfilment Management Group is transforming the logistics industry worldwide and its management believes in listening to its customers with enthusiasm and care. These innovative technologies are a key factor in making Fulfilment Management Group so successful in the industry.By offering fast transportation on flexible terms and conditions along with unbeatable prices, the company is giving a chance of a lifetime to many aspiring e-commerce store owners and millionaires in the making. Moreover, the company believes in empowering its clients by giving them control over their operations remotely. This way, the store owners can not only manage their orders, but they can also monitor their shipments and make necessary changes whenever needed. In a nutshell, Fulfilment Management Group is paving the way for a better, more integrated, and more globalized world.For more information, please visit the website at: https://www.fulfillmentmanagementusa.com