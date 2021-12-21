(Video) MEK Resistance Units Support Teachers’ Protests Across Iran
Protesting communities include teachers, farmers, retired government employees, and workers in different industries. The teachers in particular held nationwide protest rallies in the past months, demanding education reform, better wages, removal of discriminatory rules. The Majlis’s response has been half-baked legislation that only addresses a fraction of their needs. In recent days, against the regime’s repressive measures, people from all walks of life are returning to the streets to voice their protest and reclaim their rights in the only way they can.
And in these efforts, they have the support of the Resistance Units, the network of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) activists inside Iran. In their ongoing activities across Iran, the Resistance Units showed their support for teachers and farmers and reiterated that the path to solving the people’s problems is to overthrow the mullahs’ regime. A poster installed in Tehran by the Resistance Units read: “Hail to freedom-loving teachers and to their bravery. The Iranian people should support teachers. Teachers are aware and hate tyrants.”
“We must rise to take back our legitimate rights from the criminal mullahs,” a poster read in Tehran. The Resistance Units are installing such posters in different cities, with messages from Massoud Rajavi, the leader of the Iranian Resistance movement, and Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI). “Rebellious youth will write Iran’s destiny,” another placard in Tehran read, and another held the message: “The only solution is to put an end to the tyrannical regime.”
In Shiraz, the Resistance Units posted a placard that read, “There is no force in the world more powerful than our will to achieve freedom.”
Similar activities were held in several cities, including Tabriz, Isfahan, Rasht, Mashhad, and Zanjan. In Isfahan, the message of the Resistance Units was: “Teachers! We are ready to support you.” A Resistance Unit member in Shiraz said, “As a retired employee of the ministry of education in Shiraz, I support the rightful call of teachers. Hail to Maryam Rajavi. The movement [against mullahs] moves forward.”
In Karaj, the Resistance Units called for the release of teachers imprisoned by the regime’s security forces. “Imprisoned teachers must be freed. Teachers are ready to sacrifice their lives and do not accept to live in disgrace,” the placard read. Another poster in Karaj called on all Iranians called on Iranians to support the teachers in their protests for their rights. “Hail to the freedom-loving teachers. Hard-working teachers must be supported by all walks of life in Iran,” the placard read.
Background: After months of protests by Iran’s teachers, the Iranian regime finally declared that it will be addressing their demands in a bill passed by the Majlis (parliament). But, as was expected by many, the bill is a half-measure only meant to shut down the voice of protesters without solving any fundamental problems.
On Wednesday, the Majlis passed the “teacher’s ranking” bill, which had been a hot topic of discussion and one of the main demands of millions of teachers who have protested and gone on strike in the past few months. While the regime has boasted about the bill and its achievements, Iranian teachers are calling out the regime for not addressing their needs. The Iranian Teachers Coordination Council called the bill deceitful and unacceptable. In a statement, the Council has warned that if the regime does not approve the full ranking plan and does not release the imprisoned teachers, the teachers’ community will resume its protests across the country.
According to the bill, a total of 250 trillion rials will be allocated to around 734,000 teachers across Iran in the coming Persian year, starting in March 2022. But it doesn’t take into account the tens of thousands of tutors who are working on unofficial contracts because the education ministry refuses to hire them despite having passed its test. The bill also predicates that the budget will only be allocated if the government is able to gather the necessary funds. the government is already facing severe budget deficits and has no clear plans to cover those deficits.
December 19, 2021—MEK Resistance Units continue their efforts in support of protesting teachers who are demanding their legitimate rights in the face of the Iranian regime. The Iranian regime has deprived teachers of their rights for decades. Teachers in Iran are living under the poverty line and cannot afford their basic needs. The network of Mojahedin Khalgh Iran also encourages people to continue their protests and uprisings against the dictatorship in Iran.
Tehran: “We must rise to take back our legitimate rights from the criminal mullahs” — “Rebellious youth will write Iran’s destiny.” — “The only solution is to put an end to the tyrannical regime”. — “Hail to the freedom-loving people of Iran. We support the freedom-loving people of Isfahan. It is time to overthrow the regime. ‘Down with Khamenei and Raisi’ is not just a slogan, it is our belief. Hail to Massoud and Maryam Rajavi. We are freedom fighters, and we will fight more and more…” — “Hail to freedom-loving teachers and to their bravery. The Iranian people should support teachers. Hail to teachers. Teachers are aware and hate tyrants.” — “Down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi, viva a free Iran” — “Inviting students and youths to support protesting teachers who echo the people’s will against the regime… Down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi”. “Down with Khamenei”. “Down with the rule of mullahs. Viva freedom”
Karaj: “The Iranian people are determined to free this beautiful nation” — “We must rise to take back our legitimate rights from criminal mullahs”. “Imprisoned teachers must be freed. Teachers are ready to sacrifice their lives and do not accept to live in disgrace”. “Hail to the freedom-loving teachers. Hard-working teachers must be supported by all walks of life in Iran”. “Down with Khamenei”. “Mullahs! Be afraid, we the Resistance Units will overthrow you”. “Down with Khamenei, viva Rajavi”.
Shiraz: “There is no force in the world more powerful than our will to achieve freedom”. “The Iranian people are determined to free this beautiful nation [Iran]”. “As a retired employee of the ministry of education in Shiraz, I support the rightful call of teachers. Hail to Maryam Rajavi. The movement [against mullahs] moves forward”.
Kermanshah: “The people across the country who have risen for water and freedom will support [Isfahan and Shahr-e Kord]. Down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi.”
Rasht, Anzali: “Uprising and regime change are lying in ambush for the mullahs”. “Dear teachers, we will fight alongside you against tyranny until the annihilation of tyrants”. “Down with Khamenei, viva freedom”
Chenaran: “There is no force in the world more powerful than our will to achieve freedom”. “We can, and we must free our occupied nation through rebellion and uprising”. “Down with Khamenei, viva Rajavi”.
Isfahan: “Join the PMOI/MEK Resistance Units”. “Teachers! We are ready to support you”.
Kazerun: “Rise to overthrow the regime”.
Tabriz: “We the people of Tabriz support Maryam Rajavi’s call to support protesting teachers”.
Iranshahr: “This is an uprising for overthrowing and freedom”.
Shushtar: Down with Khamenei, viva Rajavi.
Kashan: “Deprived farmers! PMOI/MEK supports you”.
Ardabil— “Down with Khamenei, down with Raisi”.
Hamadan— “Down with Khamenei”. “People! Unite”. “Down with Khamenei”.
Zanjan— “Down with Khamenei, viva Rajavi”.
