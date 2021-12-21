(Video) MEK Resistance Units Support Teachers’ Protests Across Iran

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Last week, Iranian regime president Ebrahim Raisi presented the budget bill for the Persian year 1401 (starting in March 2022) to the Majlis. And as the reports and figures show, the regime has no intention to address the needs of Iranian.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): The teachers held nationwide protest rallies in the past months, demanding education reform, better wages, removal of discriminatory rules. The Majlis’s response has been half-baked legislation that only addresses a fraction of their needs.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) & (NCRI): In recent days, against the regime’s repressive measures, people from all walks of life are returning to the streets to ask for their rights. In these efforts, they have been supported by the Resistance Units network of MEK activists in Iran.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): In Shiraz, the Resistance Units posted a placard that read, “There is no force in the world more powerful than our will to achieve freedom.” In Isfahan, the message of the Resistance Units was: “Teachers! We are ready to support you.”

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): In Karaj, the Resistance Units called for the release of teachers imprisoned by the regime’s security forces. Imprisoned teachers must be freed. Teachers are ready to sacrifice their lives and do not live in disgrace the placard read.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): The network of Mojahedin Khalgh Iran also encourages people to continue their protests against the dictatorship in Iran must rise to take back our legitimate rights from the criminal mullahs” “Rebellious youth will write Iran’s destiny.”

(PMOI / MEK Iran) & (NCRI)The network of Mojahedin Kashan and Chenaran“Deprived farmers! PMOI/MEK supports you” “There is no force in the world more powerful than our will to achieve freedom”There is no force in the world more powerful than our will to achieve freedom”.