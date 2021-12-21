Occlusion Devices Market Size, Opportunities, Key Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2021–2028

Emergen Research Logo

The rising incidence of neurological diseases is one of the significant factors influencing the occlusion devices market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- occlusion devices market is projected to be worth USD 4,378.5 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The occlusion devices market is observing high demand attributed to the rising incidence of neurological devices. Several million individuals throughout the world are suffering from neurological disorders, and over 6 million individuals die yearly on account of stroke, with over 80.0% of the deaths occurring in low and middle-income regions. A common application of neurological embolization devices (occlusion devices) is the aneurysm coil embolization procedure, which is deployed in the treatment of brain aneurysms. Brain aneurysms embolization deploys imaging guidance to put small metallic coils into the aneurysm to prevent the blood flow and stop the bursting of the aneurysm.

The growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries is essential in fueling the occlusion devices demand. Occlusion devices, such as embolization devices are used in minimally invasive treatment for blocking atypical vascular channels or blood vessels. In the case of a catheter embolization process, embolic agents are administered in the blood vessel via a catheter to avert blood flow to the target area.

The research report includes a separate chapter for qualitative analysis. We have followed a descriptive approach while compiling the chapter. The macro and micro economic factors define the share and growth of market. These factors have been carefully understood through secondary and primary sources. All such factors have been explained under headings namely growth driving factors, growth restraining factors, market and technology trends and so on. Depending on the contribution and the growth potential, five countries were chosen for PESTEL analysis and the same has been described in the report.

The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the Occlusion Devices market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research. In addition, the study produces real-time data on vital aspects including sales, profits, gross margin and growth prospects to show how going forward the business will witness a substantial upswing.

Occlusion Devices Market Drivers

Stent retrievers are a groundbreaking innovation in transforming severe stroke treatment. Annually, over 690,000 individuals in America suffer from a stroke caused by a clot or ischemia.

Urethral occlusive devices are gaining significant traction in the market, due to their benefits in preventing involuntary urine loss as a part of palliative measures.

The occlusion devices market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate in the period 2020-2027, due to the growing burden of chronic diseases and growing inclination for early heart disorder diagnosis and treatment. Also, shifting lifestyles, surging environmental pollution, and harmful chemical exposure are crucial factors in driving product demand.

Key participants include Boston Scientific, Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen, Stryker Corporation, Acrostak AG, Cook Group, Terumo Corporation, Cardinal Health, and Becton, Dickinson, and Company, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global occlusion devices market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Occlusion Removal Devices

Balloon Occlusion Devices

Stent Retrievers

Coil Retrievers

Suction & Aspiration Devices

Embolization Devices

Embolic Coils

Liquid Embolic Agents

Tubal Occlusion Devices

Support Devices

Microcatheters

Guidewires

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neurology

Cardiology

Peripheral Vascular Diseases

Urology

Oncology

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Diagnostics Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Institutes

Others

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Occlusion Devices industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Occlusion Devices market across different regions?

Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the industry worldwide?

Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Occlusion Devices market with their winning strategies?

Which industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?

What are the future opportunities in the Occlusion Devices market?

Get to know the business better:

The global Occlusion Devices market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that’s better than others.

