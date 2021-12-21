Medical Wearable Market is Estimated to Experience Rapid Rise in Coming Years 2021–2028

Emergen Research Logo

The growing demand for remote patient monitoring and home healthcare devices will drive the demand for the medical wearable market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Wearable Market is forecasted to be worth USD 34.89 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. An increase in the infiltration of smartphones, along with a rise in the number of smartphone-based healthcare applications, is driving the market for the medical wearables market. Moreover, the preference of healthcare providers for wireless connectivity and surge in the incidence of diseases, such as diabetes, chronic pain, obesity, hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and cardiac disorders, will boost the market growth.

The self-monitoring medical wearable devices will witness lucrative growth. The surge in the incidence of cardiac diseases and chronic diseases will impact the market positively. An increase in the penetration of 4G networks and growing demand for 5G connection will also augment the demand for the market.

Wearable technology includes electronic devices that consumers can wear, such as smartwatches and Fitbit. They are designed to collect user’s health data. These devices are used to measure various applications such as heart bit measurement, measurement of fitness of the body, ECG measurement, and to monitor blood pressure. The usage of disease-specific functionality smartwatches and biosensors are the future of medical wearables.

The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the Medical Wearable market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research. In addition, the study produces real-time data on vital aspects including sales, profits, gross margin and growth prospects to show how going forward the business will witness a substantial upswing.

Medical Wearable Market Drivers

The wristband and activity monitor segment held the largest share in the product segment. The medical alert wristbands and bracelets offer a much-needed safety blanket to people with allergies and other various conditions. It helps to make aware of ailments leading to more effective and faster emergency treatment.

A pulse oximeter is a lightweight, small device used to monitor the amount of oxygen carried in the body. This tool is attached painlessly to a patient’s fingertip to measure their pulse rate and amount of oxygen in the system.

Key participants include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Plc, Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd., Biotelemetry, Inc., Apple, Inc., GE Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Dexcom, Inc., Irhythm Technologies, Inc., and Masimo Corporation, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Medical Wearable Market on the product, device type, end-user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Patches

Wristband and Activity Monitors

Smartwatches

Others (Clothing, glasses, others)

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

ECG /Holter Heart Rate Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Blood Pressure Monitors

Multiparameter Trackers

Glucose Monitoring Devices

Sleep Apnea Monitors

Fetal Monitoring Devices

Neurological Monitoring Devices

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities, Long-term Care Centers

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Care Centers

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Medical Wearable industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Medical Wearable market across different regions?

Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the industry worldwide?

Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Medical Wearable market with their winning strategies?

Which industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?

What are the future opportunities in the Medical Wearable market?

Get to know the business better:

The global Medical Wearable market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that’s better than others.

