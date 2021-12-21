Dyslipidemia Drugs Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Dyslipidemia Drugs Market Report 2021-2031: Forecasts By Drug Class (Bile Acid Resins, Statins, Fibric Acid Derivatives, Niacin, Cholesterol Absorption Inhibitors, Analyzers, and Others), By Drug Type (Generic Drugs, and Branded Drugs), By Type (Primary Dyslipidemia, and Secondary Dyslipidemia), By Patient Demographics (Geriatric Patient, Adult Patient, and Pediatric), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostics Laboratories, Specialty Clinics, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies) PLUS Profiles of Leading Manufacturing Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

COVID-19 Impact on Dyslipidemia Drugs Market

COVID-19 impact through different recovery models such as V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, and L-shaped; has been taken into consideration while estimating and forecasting the Dyslipidemia Drugs market. Different recovery scenarios are also included in the report for all the segments and regions/nation. The recovery scenarios based on which market has been forecasted and analysed herein the report are mentioned below:

Market Drivers

Increasing Geriatric Population around the World

Dyslipidemia is an s an abnormal/ unhealthy levels of lipid (fat) or cholesterol in the blood. Dyslipidemia can occur to people who are obese or overweight, aged, and suffering from diabetes, hypothyroidism, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), Cushing syndrome, metabolic syndrome, genetic, or family, and some medications. The geriatric population is at high risk of developing cholesterol abnormalities and cholesterol associated diseases. Over the last few years, the number of geriatric population is increasing very fast around the world. The region is facing a rapid increase in the geriatric population. For instance: According to the United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division the geriatric population (persons aged 65 or over) was 702.9 million in 2019. A continuous increase in the number of geriatric populations around the world is also increasing demand for cholesterol-lowering drugs around the world.

Market Opportunities

Government Initiative and Awareness Program

Governments from all over the world are taking the various required initiative to increase awareness about life-threatening diseases and availability of treatment of dyslipidemia, obesity, diabetes, hypothyroidism, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), Cushing syndrome, metabolic syndrome, and others. Governments are organizing and launching various awareness advertisements, campaigns, events, health insurance, and marathons. Increasing the initiative and awareness program is expected to increase the diagnosis & treatment rates and demand for dyslipidemia drugs for the treatment of dyslipidemia disorders.

Biotechnological Developments and the Improvement in Health Care Infrastructure

Increasing the risk of dyslipidemia diseases had led various researchers and manufacturers to increase their research and development activities for dyslipidemia drug improvement, modification and to diminish side effects associated. Research and development activities are expected to help manufactures to increase the demand for dyslipidemia drugs for the treatment of dyslipidemia disorder.

Competitive Landscape

Top companies (Shionogi & Co., Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., & Merck & Co., Inc.) constitute more than XX% share of the global Dyslipidemia Drugs market. Other companies profiled in the report include Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Mylan N.V., Amgen, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Abbott Laboratories) among others Some of the key developments are listed below:

In 2020, Esperion therapeutics has US Food and Drug Administration has received approval bempedoic acid (Nexletol) which is a non-statin LDL cholesterol (LDL-C)-lowering medicine and can be administered an orally, once-daily, for the treatment of established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) who require additional lowering of LDL-C or treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH). The drug is the first orally administrable non-statin, LDL-lowering medication approved since 2002, Through this development company will widen revenue generation from a market-focused product portfolio.





