Personal Care Ingredients Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Applications, Future Growth Analysis and Forecasts 2027

Personal Care Ingredients Market Size – USD 11.19 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.1%, Market Trend – Increase in demand for natural ingredients

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Personal Care Ingredients Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Personal Care Ingredients Market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Personal Care Ingredients Market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Personal Care Ingredients Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Personal Care Ingredients Market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

The global personal care ingredients market would reach value of USD 15.12 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to changes in consumer lifestyle and their purchasing behavior. Rising awareness regarding hygiene and health has driven sales of personal care products with high-quality ingredients. Increasing investments in research and development activities by manufacturers of personal care products to produce eco-friendly and sustainable products are driving the market for personal care ingredients. Growing desire for self-care and health-promoting products among consumers is contributing to the demand for personal care products.

Competitive Landscape

Dow

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Solvay S.A.

Ashland Global

Evonik Industries AG

Lubrizol Corporation

Nouryon

Lonza Group AG

Croda International

Regional Landscape

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Highlights of Report

In June 2019, siHealth Ltd., a U.K.-based healthcare company, collaborated with BASF SE, which included an equity investment. This collaboration is expected to help BASF solely deliver satellite and optronic technologies to the global personal care industry. The collaboration is expected to extend the offerings of BASF and help in the development of new solutions.

The skincare segment held the largest market share of 39.2% in 2019. Increasing demand for anti-aging ingredients among elderly population for attaining rejuvenated skin is driving the utilization of personal care ingredients in skincare applications.

The conditioning polymers segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Rising demand among consumers for safe, multifunctional, and natural ingredients is expected to drive the conditional polymers segment in the near future.

Europe accounted for the largest share of the global personal care ingredients market in 2019. Increasing interest of cosmetics companies in the region to replace synthetic ingredients with natural variants is contributing to the market in the region.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

• What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Personal Care Ingredients industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?

• What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Personal Care Ingredients market across different regions?

• Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the Personal Care Ingredients industry worldwide?

• Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Personal Care Ingredients market with their winning strategies?

• Which Personal Care Ingredients industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?

• What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?

• What are the future opportunities in the Personal Care Ingredients market?

