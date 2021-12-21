Delaware Natural Resources Police Collect More Than 700 Toys as Holiday Gifts for Delaware Children

After a statewide gift-giving campaign, Delaware Natural Resources Police delivered 739 toys to the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program in Delaware. For the seventh annual collection event, officers placed Toys for Tots donation boxes in locations statewide, including Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control offices and state parks, to collect new, unwrapped toys suitable for boys and girls of all ages.

“In this season for giving, our partnership with Toys for Tots brings us so much joy, and I am proud that DNREC’s Natural Resources Police officers stepped up again to make holiday presents a reality for hundreds of Delaware children,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “Thank you to our officers, and to the many Delawareans who donated toys for the toy drive.”

In Sussex County Dec. 13, Delaware Natural Resources Police officers met Marine Patrol vessel Uniform at the Indian River Marina to pick up toys collected from Sussex donation locations and delivered them to the Sussex Toys for Tots facility. They collected 339 toys, which were among those distributed to children in 1,100 Sussex families. Donations were 203 toys, 52 games and puzzles, 72 stocking stuffers and 12 books.

Thirteen full donation boxes containing about 400 toys collected in Kent and New Castle counties were delivered Dec. 14 to the Dover Toys for Tots facility for distribution. The Kent County Toys for Tots facility served more than 1,200 families, with a waiting list.

