TMCity Awards Grant to Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative Global Cohort Development Program
Grant to Support First Use of Digital Research Platform in Argentina and Malaysia CohortsGENEVA, SWITZERLAND, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative (DAC) announced TMCity, a venture-minded philanthropic foundation focused on neurocognitive and mental health, has awarded a grant to support the DAC Global Cohort Development programs in Argentina and Malaysia, our first two countries of the inaugural slate of 14 cohorts.
The Global Cohort Development (GCD) program is building a digital platform to deploy worldwide with the goal of accelerating the discovery, assessment, and delivery of precision and effective therapeutic interventions for Alzheimer’s disease. Key to the program, global cohorts bring brain-related health data from broad and diverse populations and are participating in new research to better understand the many factors that increase risk for Alzheimer’s disease.
“The grant from TMCity supports a new method of gathering phenotyping data in Argentina and Malaysia. Using a digital platform on tablet computers and smartphones, the speed of gathering and preparing data for research and for sharing on the GCD platform is substantially increased,” said Elias Zerhouni, DAC Leadership Group, Professor Emeritus, Johns Hopkins University, Former Director, National Institutes of Health, and Former President R&D, Sanofi.
“We are looking forward to working with our cohorts in Argentina and Malaysia as they begin to impact Alzheimer’s research worldwide.”
“We look for projects where our funding can have a catalytic impact. The work being done in Argentina and Malaysia with the collection of digital biomarkers will quickly inform the work of other DAC global cohorts,” said Belen Paley Cox, Executive Director of Philanthropy, TMCity. “We are excited to be part of this genuinely global initiative working to advance the understanding of Alzheimer’s disease and to turn this knowledge into real-world solutions.”
About TMCity
TMCity is a venture-minded family foundation focused on transforming mental and neurological healthcare by providing catalytic funding for innovative research projects, programs, and companies working at the intersection of technology and mental health. With a focus on diversity of data, we make grants and impact investments with the goal of advancing our understanding of the brain and creating effective, real-world solutions to neurocognitive healthcare problems.
More About the DAC Global Cohort Development Program
The DAC Global Cohort Development groundbreaking data platform, to accelerate the discovery, assessment, and delivery of precision interventions for Alzheimer’s Disease. The Global Cohort Development platform will help drive scientific discovery by providing researchers access to an extensive, truly international platform populated with brain related health data from broad and diverse populations. It will support AI and machine learning with organized and aggregated data collected from digital devices through research labs, hospitals and even people’s own smartphones. This data resource will help determine the causes, predispositions, and habits for people who develop Alzheimer’s Disease. It may also inform drug discovery and clinical care at a more rapid pace.
Participation
The Global Cohort Development combines the best of science – collaboration, creative thinking, and discovery. Other interested researchers with cohorts that share these objectives are encouraged to apply. Because of the synergistic nature of this work, cohorts with limited resources are put on similar footing with the large research organizations. Supporters are finding this program a cost-effective way to influence the big, new ideas necessary to stem the tide of AD.
About the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative
Initiated in Davos, Switzerland, during the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in 2020, The Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative is a public-private partnership committed to aligning stakeholders with a new vision for our collective global response against the challenges Alzheimer’s presents to patients, caregivers, and healthcare infrastructures. Led by The World Economic Forum (WEF) and The Global CEO Initiative on Alzheimer’s Disease (CEOi) and fueled by a mission of service to the 150 million families and half a billion people inevitably impacted by this disease by 2050, DAC is a collaborative for the benefit of all people, in all places.
Pat Arcand
DAC Global Cohort Development Program
+1 617-251-7778
email us here