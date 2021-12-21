Polyolefin Market Types, Demand, Scope, Share, Growth, Applications, and Forecasts Report 2027
Polyolefin Market Size – USD 180.0 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.5%, Trends – Growing adoption of Metallocene-based polyolefin across industries
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest industry intelligence report on the Polyolefin market performs a cautious examination of the current business environment and competitive landscape of the Polyolefin market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. Importantly, the study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.
The global Polyolefin Market will be worth USD 310.0 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Over the recent past, there has been an increase in usage of eco-friendly polyolefins that cause lower emissions along with a minimum environmental degradation. This is because of the rising awareness of the consumers regarding protection of the environment, a rise in efforts to curb plastic waste disposal, and strict government laws. Besides complying with environmental norms, corporations are majorly investing in R&D activities, in order to develop novel plastic products which will have the potential to replace conventional plastics in terms of physical and chemical properties.
Regional Landscape
The report further covers extensive regional analysis of the Vertical Farming industry with regards to market scope, market size, market share, revenue generation, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand ratio, and analysis of the key players operating in those regions. The regional analysis covers given below –
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of the factors that are likely to bolster or impede the growth of the market in the coming years. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic that is currently unfolding as a key market influencer. The report provides a thorough estimation of the overall impact of the pandemic on the Polyolefin market and its vital segments. The report also discusses the impact of the pandemic across different regions of the market. It also offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the Polyolefin market.
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Polyolefin industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Polyolefin market across different regions?
Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the Polyolefin industry worldwide?
Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Polyolefin market with their winning strategies?
Which Polyolefin industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?
What are the future opportunities in the Polyolefin market?
Market Segmentation
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Polyethylene
Polypropylene
Ethylene Vinyl Acetate
Thermoplastic Olefin
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Film and Sheet
Injection Molding
Blow Molding
Profile Extrusion
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Competitive Landscape
DuPont,
The Dow Chemical Company,
Bayer AG,
LyondellBasell Industries, and
BASF SE among others.
