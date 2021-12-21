A New Healthy Lung Meditation Helps People Fight Against COVID-19 Coronavirus
EINPresswire.com/ -- The new meditation method combines the ancient Chinese Qi Gong Meditation with Tai Chi movement to enhance people’s immune systems and strengthen their lungs’ functionality.
Since its first cases in late 2019, Coronavirus has infected over 250 million people and caused over 5 million devastating fatalities worldwide. Now, the new variants of COVID-19, especially the Delta and Omicron variants, are increasingly contagious even for people who have received double vaccinations. With the holiday season around the corner, we could be looking at another round of outbreak due to the large gatherings at the year-end parties.
In order to help people fight against COVID-19 and its new variants, meditation expert YiChen Master has developed a new meditation method, the Qian Yuan Healthy Lung Meditation, which combines the ancient Chinese Qi Gong Meditation with Tai Chi movement to enhance people's immune systems and strengthen their lungs for fighting against COVID-19 Coronavirus and its new variants.
Currently, there are about 50,000 new infections every day in the United States, and over 500,000 new cases worldwide. YiChen Master stresses the importance of improving people’s immune system and strengthening their lungs to fight against Coronavirus. “This virus can mutate much faster than we can produce the vaccine for it. Even those who are vaccinated could still be infected by the newly developed super-contagious Omicron varaint,” said YiChen Master, “it is important for people to strengthen their own immune system and lungs’ functionalities rather than totally relying on vaccines.”
Due to the risk of cross-infection in the public fitness ficilities and the quarantine restriction in hospitals, many people lost the means of exercising for self-improvement or self-recovery. YiChen Master developed this new Qian Yuan Healthy Lung Meditation specifically for people to practice at home or in hospital. “This Qian Yuan Healthy Lung Meditation combines several traditional Chinese meditation methods with over two thousand years of history in practice,” said YiChen, “it can be practiced safely at home or in hospital during the quarantine period to help people enhance their immune system and strengthen their lungs for a healthy recovery.”
According to YiChen Master’s introduction, this Health Lung Meditation uses the Microcosmic Orbit Breathing Technique to strengthen people’s lungs and cultivate the flow of energy (Qi) along the Microcosmic Orbit inside the human body. “Many people died due to having breathing difficulties or blood clots caused by the virus,” said YiChen Master. “This Healthy Lung Meditation can help people strengthen their breathing power and improve the energy flow and blood circulation inside the body to reduce the risk of blood clots that caused many deaths during this Pandemic.”
As more and more breakthrough cases for the vaccinated people were reported, YiChen Master wants to let people know the benefit of meditation, in addition to other precausions and treatments, for fighting against COVID-19 Coronavirus and its new variants. “This Healthy Lung Meditation can help people enhance their immune system and strengthen their lungs to fight off this deadly, contagious virus. It can also reduce the side-effect of the vaccines that many people have experienced after the vaccination.” YiChen Master said, “It has been proven that meditation can improve the overall condition of people’s health as well as reduce stress levels and depression.”
The introduction video of the Qian Yuan Health Lung Meditation is available on YouTube: https://youtu.be/oPrEU3_N2ig. It is recommended for people to practice once or twice a day at 15 minutes each time, or whenever people feel the breathing difficulty or chest pain. Professional medical treatment is highly recommended if the sympton persists.
For more detailed information about Qian Yuan Healthy Lung Meditation, please visit the website at http://HealthyLungMeditation.org.
About YiChen Master
YiChen Master has over 30 years of experience practicing meditation and developed the new Healthy Lung Meditation method to help people enhancing their immune systems and strengthen their lungs for fighting against the COVID-19 and its variants.
