Europe Digital Textile Printing Market Size to Reach $2.95 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 14.8%: AMR

Increase in demand for 3D printing technologies and constantly changing fashion trends drive the growth of the Europe digital textile printing market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Europe digital textile printing market generated $0.75 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2.95 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 14.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Increase in demand for 3D printing technologies and constantly changing fashion trends drive the growth of the Europe digital textile printing market. However, high cost of equipment and varying prices of raw materials hinder the market growth. On the other hand, the trend toward automation in the textile industry creates new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic led to lockdown restrictions across many European countries and created disruptions in manufacturing and supply chains. This resulted in reduced production and overall revenue in the digital textile printing market in Europe.

Owing to a sudden drop in trade values, there has been decrease in 38% of total revenue in the textile industry and 57% in clothing subsectors in the European region till the end of April 2020.

Many market players decided to redistribute production orders that were planned for China. These players preferred countries such as Turkey, Portugal, Morocco, and Spain.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the Europe digital textile printing market based on substrate, ink type, end use, and country.

Based on substrate, the polyester segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to around one-fourth of the total share, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the silk segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 15.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on ink type, the sublimation segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the total share of the Europe digital textile printing market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the pigments segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on country, Italy contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Norway is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the Europe digital textile printing market analyzed in the research include Texintel, Kornit Digital, Atpcolor, Mehler Texnologies Gmbh, Konika Minolta, Dover Corporation, Efi Reggiani, Atexco, Epson, and Hollanders Printing Systems B.V.

