Marine Sealants Market Trends, Industry Share, and Forecast Report by 2028 | Fortune Business Insights™

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global marine sealants market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the rising demand for polyurethane-based sealants during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Marine Sealants Market, 2021-2028.” Sealants are compounds that are applied to substrates to prevent fluids from passing through while also filling the gap between them. Vibration dampening, insulation, and waterproofing are just some of the purposes of the maritime sealant.

Marine sealants are made from materials such as silicon, polyurethane, polysulfide, and butyl. Additionally, the shipbuilding industry, which includes the construction of cruise ships and ferry boats, yachts, and commercial shipbuilding, is a major consumer of sealants. It's utilized for a variety of things, including water-line sealing, below-water-line sealing, deck-to-hull bonding, and window bonding.





List of Players Profiled in the Global Marine Sealants Market are:

SABA

Dow Corning Corporation

3M

Bostik Marine

Henkel AG & Company

Adshead Ratcliffe & Co.

Sika

Illinois Tool Works

RPM International

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

Franklin International

Avery Dennison

H.B. Fuller





Segments-

By material, the market is segmented to silicone, polyurethane, polysulfide, butyl, and others. On the basis of marine type, the market is segregated into cargo ships, tankers, passenger ships, fishing vessels, high speed craft, and others. On the basis of application, the market is fragmented into above water-line sealing, below water-line sealing, deck to hull, window bonding, and others. Finally, by geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





What does the Report Offer?

The report provides holistic evaluation of the growth aspects for marine sealants. It offers comprehensive analysis of trends, key players, strategies, application, aspects, and new product development. It contains constraints, segments, drivers, restraints, and competitive landscape for ceramic adhesives.





Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Demand in Various Applications to Stimulate Growth

The global marine sealants market growth is expected to grow due to the increasing demand in various applications during the projected period. The market will be fueled by the growing demand for polyurethane sealants in a variety of applications. They are user-friendly and have a variety of advantageous features, including flexibility, quick cure time, and chemical, fire, and water resistance. It also comes in a variety of colors, making it a versatile option for a variety of applications like cargo ships, tankers, passenger ships, and fishing vessels. Therefore, increased product demand will boost marine sealant consumption which is expected to fuel market expansion.





REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Increasing Tourism Activities to Promote Growth in Europe

Europe is expected to hold the largest global marine sealants market share during the forecast period. The rising adoption of the product in window bonding applications, shifting government focus on tourism, and increasing production of yachts and ships is expected to drive the market forward.

Asia Pacific is expected to have a sizable share of the market. This is due to the increasing use of silicon and butyl material in the marine application is expected to fuel the market growth.





Competitive Landscape-

Increasing Number of Mergers to Spur Demand Opportunities

The dynamic trend of developing sustainable and environmentally friendly products is one of the primary strategies pursued by industry participants. To acquire a competitive advantage, the corporations engage in mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and production capacity expansion, product portfolio expansion and partnerships.





Key Industry Development-

September 2019: Henkel invested INR 400 crore in a new manufacturing facility near Pune to meet the increasing demands for high-performance adhesives and sealants from Indian industries.





