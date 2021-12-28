Swiss Blockchain Boutique Propones New Services To Make The Life Of Cryptocurrencies Owners Easier
The New Crypto Project Will Greatly Help Individuals, Organizations, & Institutions Especially Regarding the KYC & AML ComplianceZUG, SWITZERLAND, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swiss Blockchain Boutique has proudly announced that it is making the lives of cryptocurrency owners from around the world much easier. The inspiring new crypto-based project is primarily aimed at providing tailored solutions to help its clients get the most out of their crypto investment. From Crypto Banking to Investment Reach and from Compliance and KYC to Last Will and Testament, the emerging platform is all about cryptocurrency and everything it represents in the modern world.
“Despite the success and advances of this new Decentralized Finance (DeFi), banks, finance regulators and governments are facing new challenges regarding KYC and AML Compliance.” Said Eddy De Oleo of the Swiss Blockchain Boutique, while talking about the KYC reports services of the platform. “We need to make sure that these crypto funds are not coming from sources related to crime or fraud of any type.” She added. According to Eddy De Oleo, old-fashioned approaches cannot be applied to the blockchain world, and the public is still trying to understand how this new financial system works.
In addition, the Swiss Blockchain Boutique also takes great pride in offering several great solutions for crypto owners. These include the possibility of opening crypto-friendly bank accounts for crypto owners, the possibility of generating AML/KYC Risk Reports that evaluate the money laundering risk of blockchain addresses and their owners for those who need to verify their crypto funds to comply with AML laws, as well as for the institutions who need to verify potential clients. The crypto-based platform also provides address-based Compliance and KYC reports to help its clients justify their source of funds and to help financial institutions, analysts, and compliance officers to identify the source of funds of their potential clients in order to comply with AML compliance.
For more information, please visit the website at: www.swissblockchainb.com.
