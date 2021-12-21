The Barnes Firm Grants A Christmas Wish

The Barnes Firm San Diego personal injury attorneys help support Jagger & Kristi's Christmas Wish program

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Barnes Firm joins San Diego’s Magic 92.5 in supporting their annual Jagger & Kristi’s Christmas Wish Program. Listeners can nominate a person or family in need and grant them a Christmas Wish. Past wishes include trips, money, cars, Christmas gifts for children, etc. The Christmas Wish Program is 10 years young this year, and has continually grown – so each year, more wishes have been fulfilled.

“These past few years have been very difficult for so many people. Many folks found themselves without a job, small businesses closed at a record pace, and just about everyone seemed to be impacted by the pandemic. The Barnes Firm is happy to donate $3,000 this year. We want to support the communities we live and work in, and this Program was just a great one to be a part of.”, said Christian Oliver, Managing Attorney at The Barnes Firm San Diego.

The sponsored wish was to provide relief for a young mother of two, who was recently diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. All December bill payments would be paid with the donation from The Barnes Firm. One less thing to worry about this holiday season.

For further information, contact the Law Offices of The Barnes Firm 800-800-0000.

Background on The Barnes Firm:

The Barnes Firm’s experienced personal injury attorneys focus exclusively on accident cases. They have helped thousands of injured victims recover millions from their personal injury claims.

The firm helps families across New York & California, and has offices located in Buffalo, Long Island, Los Angeles, New York, Rochester, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area.

For more information about The Barnes Firm visit the firm’s website at www.TheBarnesFirm.com

