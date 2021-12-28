Scientology Volunteer Ministers provide relief to those devastated by tornados in Kentucky

Scientology Volunteer Ministers man a Point of Distribution (POD) site to offer needed supplies to those affected by the disaster.

Volunteer Ministers unload donated propane heaters at distribution site for supplying to those with no power.

Volunteer Ministers blue tarp damaged homes in the rain.

Working with a local food company who grilled the meat, Volunteer Ministers distributed over 10,000 burgers, hot dogs, roast beef sandwiches and other food to long lines of cars.