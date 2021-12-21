President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc starts State visit to Cambodia

VIETNAM, December 21 -

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (right) and a high-ranking delegation are welcomed at Pochentong International Airport in Cambodia. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and his entourage arrived in Phnom Penh on Tuesday morning, beginning his two-day State visit to Cambodia at the invitation of King Norodom Sihamoni.

Phúc’s high-level entourage includes Minister of Public Security General Tô Lâm, Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Văn Giang, Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn.

Upon his arrival at Phnom Penh International Airport, President Phúc was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Royal Palace Samdech Chaufea Veang Kong Sam Ol, Senior Minister in Charge of the General Affairs to the Ministry of the Royal Palace Kuy Sophal, and Minister of Tourism Thong Khon, among others, from the Cambodian side. Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyễn Huy Tăng and embassy staff were also there to greet the president.

During the visit, Phúc is scheduled to meet King Norodom Sihamoni, Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and National Assembly leaders of Cambodia. He also plans to witness the signing of cooperation agreements between the two countries and attend the inauguration of Cambodia NA’s new administrative building, a project funded by Việt Nam.

It is Phúc’s first official visit to Cambodia as the President of Việt Nam, which aims to mark the 55th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations (June 24, 1967-2022). It is also the first visit of a foreign head of state to Cambodia since the beginning of this year.

The visit aims to implement the 13th National Party Congress’s policy for external relations. It takes place in the context of traditional friendship, solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Cambodia continuing to develop robustly, despite the many impacts of the epidemic.

The visit is expected to strengthen political trust between the two nations and deepen their multi-faceted partnership in a more practical and effective manner.

Additionally, it demonstrates Việt Nam’s support for major internal and external upcoming events hosted by Cambodia, notably the NA elections in 2023 and Cambodia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2022. — VNS