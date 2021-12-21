Pangilinan: Isolated Leyte town seeks help to rebuild homes for Christmas

Isolated Leyte town seeks help to rebuild homes for Christmas

DULAG, Leyte - Residents are seeking help from the national government for them to rebuild their homes in time for Christmas.

Mark Anthony Mendez, a fisherfolk from this isolated town, thanked the efforts of both local and national governments in helping him and fellow village folk in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Odette.

"Nagpapasalamat kami na tumutulong at nagtitiyagang pumunta dito ang government para matulungan ang mga kababayan nating taga-San Jose," Mendez said.

"Ang kailangan po dito ngayon bukod sa financial [na tulong] ay pagkain at malinis na tubig. Tapos kung mayroong kaunting materyales para maipatayo ulit ng mga bahay namin. Kahit papano ngayong darating na Pasko ay mayroon kaming masisilungan at ang aming mga pamilya," he added.

Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan distributed relief packs that included rice and other food items to the affected families of Barangays San Jose, Luan, Sungi, Sabang, and Rizal. The relief packs were from donors who responded to his and Vice President Leni Robredo's appeal for help.

Pangilinan also met with local government officials and civic organization leaders to discuss how best to help rebuild the coastal town facing Leyte Gulf.

Most Dulag residents who make their livelihood off the sea lost their fishing boats due to Super Typhoon Odette.

Pangilinan told the fisherfolk that he will make sure that they would receive continuing assistance until they recover their sources of livelihood.

A youth leader from 1Sambayan who joined the relief operations also called on the government for a better pandemic response and a safe resumption of classes for the youth.

"We want to ensure that all the youth here get access to education. Magagawa lang ito kung mayroon tayong enough facilities that will cater to all the youth. Nakakapagod ang online school and dapat i-ensure ng gobyerno na safe tayo sa pagbabalik eskwela," he said.

"Marami tayong vaccinated dito pero just because we're vaccinated doesn't mean na hindi na tayo matatablan ng Covid. Importante na ma-sustain ang pagpapababa ang mga cases para ang ating mga buhay ay bumalik sa normal," he added.

The youth volunteer also reminded his fellow Taclobanons to elect national leaders based on track record come May.

"It's very important that we elect leaders who understand kung ano ang ikinakabuhay ng mga mahihirap. Kung hindi nila naiintindihan ang buhay ng mahihirap, hindi sila makakatulong," he said.