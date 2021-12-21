Submit Release
The Barnes Firm Joins KBLX, City Team To Help People Over The Holidays

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 102.9 KBLX is partnering with The Barnes Firm and City Team, a non-profit organization with programs in San Jose, San Francisco, and Oakland, serving neighbors experiencing homelessness, poverty, hunger, and addition to restore lives and rebuild communities.

The Barnes Firm will be donating and bringing a team led by Landon Vivian, Managing Attorney Oakland, to help prepare food and wrap gifts for those in need.

“These past two years have been tough on everyone, particularly impacting those already struggling the hardest,” Vivian said. “It’s an honor to give back both financially and physically to those who need help and support the most. Our team is excited to be a part of the solution for our local neighborhoods where we live and work.”

Background on The Barnes Firm:

The Barnes Firm’s experienced personal injury attorneys focus exclusively on accident cases. They have helped thousands of injured victims recover millions from their personal injury claims.

The firm helps families across New York & California, and has offices located in Buffalo, Long Island, Los Angeles, New York, Rochester, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area.

For more information about The Barnes Firm visit the firm’s website at www.TheBarnesFirm.com

