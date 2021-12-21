Growing Demand For Mobile Communication Is Driving The Global Wireless Communication Equipment Market
Wireless Communication Equipment Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Review 2018 to 2028SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing demand for mobile communication and continuous improvement in the speed of the Internet is driving the global wireless communication equipment market. Wireless communication refers to the transfer of information between two or multiple points without any physical connection. The most commonly used wireless technology for communication is radio waves. Radio waves enable to communicate from short-range to long-range covering millions of kilometers via radio communication devices. Various wireless communication equipment is used, such as fixed or mobile devices and portable devices like cellular phones, two-way radio communication devices, personal digital assistances (PDAs), wireless networking, GPS, wireless computer, radio receivers, broadcast televisions, satellite televisions, and others.
The continuous innovations and developments of low-cost wireless technology are fuelling demand of the global wireless communication equipment market. The emergence of 4G/5G technologies enhancing high-speed wireless communications is expected to drive the global wireless communication equipment market. Moreover, the falling price of data transfer and wireless communication equipment are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global wireless communication equipment market
Wireless Communication Equipment Market: Segmentation
Segmentation of the wireless communication equipment market based on the type of communication:
The wireless communication equipment market is segmented based on the type of communication i.e. satellite communication, infrared communication, broadcast radio, microwave communication.
Segmentation of the wireless communication equipment market based on the type of technology:
The wireless communication equipment market is segmented based on the type of technology i.e. WiMAX, WiFi, Bluetooth, ZigBee, Routers and others.
Segmentation of the wireless communication equipment based on the end-user:
The wireless communication equipment market is segmented based on the end-user i.e. commercial, industrial and residential.
Key Players in wireless communication equipment market
Some of the key players in the wireless communication equipment market are
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
Nokia Networks
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Ericsson
ZTE Corporation
Ciena Corporation
Juniper Networks, Inc.
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Sony Corporation
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
others
Regional analysis for Wireless Communication Equipment Market includes development in the following regions:
North America Wireless Communication Equipment Market
US
Canada
Latin America Wireless Communication Equipment Market
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Chile
Peru
Rest of Latin America
Europe Wireless Communication Equipment Market
EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain)
UK
BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg)
NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden)
Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.)
Rest of Europe
CIS & Russia Wireless Communication Equipment Market
Japan Wireless Communication Equipment Market
APEJ Wireless Communication Equipment Market
Greater China
India
South Korea
ASEAN Countries
Rest of APEJ
Middle East & Africa Wireless Communication Equipment Market
GCC Countries
Turkey
Iran
Israel
South Africa
Rest of MEA
