Dental Liners and Bases Market Statistics 2028: Innovation and Product Optimization to Boost Growth

Dentists utilize dental liners/bases to improve the outcome of treating dental caries along with other dental restoration procedures.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Dental Liners and Bases Market by Material (Zinc Oxide Eugenol, Glass Ionomer, Resin Modified Glass Ionomers, and Others) and End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Research & Academic Institutes) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Dentists utilize dental liners/bases to improve the outcome of treating dental caries along with other dental restoration procedures. Manufacturers of dental materials are constantly introducing new versions of existing products (including addition of polymers and silver in the prime material), and research studies are being conducted to analyze the efficacy of these newly introduced dental liners/bases. Thus, with increase in number of dental restoration procedures, the need for new dental liners/bases material has also emerged. In addition, surge in demand for dental liners/bases materials exhibiting bactericidal properties has been witnessed over the years, which is expected to propel the market growth.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The major companies profiled in this report include 3M Company, Coltene Holding AG, Danaher Corporation (Kerr Corporation), Denmat Holdings LLC, Dentsply Sirona Inc., GC Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Shofu Dental Corporation, VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG, and VOCO GmbH. Other prominent players in the value chain include Bosworth Company, Cooley and Cooley, Pulpdent Corporation, Temrex Corporation, DMG America, Bisco, Inc., Cetylite Industries, Inc., Ellman International, Inc., Henry Schein, and Kettenbach.

Key Findings of the Dental Liners and Bases Market:

The hospitals segment is accounted for second largest revenue in 2016, and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period.

North America accounted for maximum revenue in 2016, and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest pace from 2017 to 2023.

UK was the highest contributor to the European dental liners and bases market in 2016, and is projected to continue this dominance throughout the forecast period.

India is anticipated to register the highest growth rate from 2017 to 2023 in the Asia-Pacific dental liners and bases market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period, due to its high population base, increase in disposable incomes, and improvement in patient awareness towards dental hygiene & importance of dental restoration procedures. In addition, countries such as India and China serve as the major contributors, as the dental materials are continuously evolving in these countries.

