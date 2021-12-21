Global Bird-Like Drones & Robots Market - Forecast to 2026
The Drone Bird Solution, XITM, Festo Corporation, Clear Flight Solutions BV, Aerium Analytics, LetinkLab, SMP Robotics, Sunbirds SAS, among others are the key players in the bird like drones & robots’ market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Bird Like Drones & Robots Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 24.01% from 2021 to 2026. The introduction of new technologies like artificial intelligence, perceive and avoidance systems, and cloud technology in UAVs is likely to boost demand for bird-like drones & robots throughout the forecast period.
Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Bird Like Drones & Robots Market - Forecast to 2026”
Key Market Insights
- As per the application outlook, the application of bird like drones & robots for pest and bird control management is estimated to grow rapidly
- As per type outlook, flying bird robots’ segment is expected to hold the largest share
- The small and medium sized farms segment is expected to hold the lion’s share as per farm size outlook
- North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market from 2021 to 2026
- The Drone Bird Solution, XITM, Festo Corporation, Clear Flight Solutions BV, Aerium Analytics, LetinkLab, SMP Robotics, Sunbirds SAS, among others are the key players in the bird like drones & robots’ market.
Request a Sample copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/bird-like-drones-robots-market-3626
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Flying Bird Robots
- Bird-Like Drones
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Wildlife Management
- Pest & Bird Control Management
Farm Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Large Sized Farms
- Small and Medium Sized Farms
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Website: Global Market Estimates
Contact: Yash Jain Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +16026667238