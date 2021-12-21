The Drone Bird Solution, XITM, Festo Corporation, Clear Flight Solutions BV, Aerium Analytics, LetinkLab, SMP Robotics, Sunbirds SAS, among others are the key players in the bird like drones & robots’ market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Bird Like Drones & Robots Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 24.01% from 2021 to 2026. The introduction of new technologies like artificial intelligence, perceive and avoidance systems, and cloud technology in UAVs is likely to boost demand for bird-like drones & robots throughout the forecast period.







Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Bird Like Drones & Robots Market - Forecast to 2026”





Key Market Insights

As per the application outlook, the application of bird like drones & robots for pest and bird control management is estimated to grow rapidly

As per type outlook, flying bird robots’ segment is expected to hold the largest share

The small and medium sized farms segment is expected to hold the lion’s share as per farm size outlook

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market from 2021 to 2026

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Flying Bird Robots

Bird-Like Drones

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Wildlife Management

Pest & Bird Control Management

Farm Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Large Sized Farms

Small and Medium Sized Farms

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





