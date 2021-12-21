Submit Release
News Search

There were 684 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,129 in the last 365 days.

Global Bird-Like Drones & Robots Market - Forecast to 2026

The Drone Bird Solution, XITM, Festo Corporation, Clear Flight Solutions BV, Aerium Analytics, LetinkLab, SMP Robotics, Sunbirds SAS, among others are the key players in the bird like drones & robots’ market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Bird Like Drones & Robots Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 24.01% from 2021 to 2026. The introduction of new technologies like artificial intelligence, perceive and avoidance systems, and cloud technology in UAVs is likely to boost demand for bird-like drones & robots throughout the forecast period.


Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Bird Like Drones & Robots Market - Forecast to 2026 


Key Market Insights

  • As per the application outlook, the application of bird like drones & robots for pest and bird control management is estimated to grow rapidly
  • As per type outlook, flying bird robots’ segment is expected to hold the largest share
  • The small and medium sized farms segment is expected to hold the lion’s share as per farm size outlook
  • North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market from 2021 to 2026
  • The Drone Bird Solution, XITM, Festo Corporation, Clear Flight Solutions BV, Aerium Analytics, LetinkLab, SMP Robotics, Sunbirds SAS, among others are the key players in the bird like drones & robots’ market.

Request a Sample copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/bird-like-drones-robots-market-3626


Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • Flying Bird Robots
  • Bird-Like Drones

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • Wildlife Management
  • Pest & Bird Control Management

Farm Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • Large Sized Farms
  • Small and Medium Sized Farms

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Website: Global Market Estimates


Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +16026667238

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Bird-Like Drones & Robots Market - Forecast to 2026

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.