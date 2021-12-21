Wear Resistant Steel Plate Market is Expected to Witness Healthy Growth at 4% CAGR through 2027
Wear Resistant Steel Plates Market Soars to New Heights, Superior Lifespan Increasing Application in Heavy MachineryROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strong resurgence of end-use industries, spearheaded by mining, especially in Asia Pacific, is creating a highly conducive environment for growth of the wear-resistant steel plates market. Manufacturers of heavy machinery equipment are preferring wear resistant steel plates over conventional steel plates, as these have significantly longer lifespan at a marginal cost difference. Attributed to the above facts and rising demand for high-strength low-alloy (HSLA) steel from agricultural, automotive and mining industry, the global wear resistant steel plate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period.
Wear Resistant Steel Plate Market: Segmentation
Fact.MR has segmented the wear resistant steel plate market on the basis of product, end-use industry, and region.
Product
A514
AR400
AR500
Other
End-use Industry
Mining
Construction
Agriculture
Other Industries
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Japan
APEJ
MEA
Key Takeaways of Wear Resistant Steel Plate Market:
The use of wear resistant steel plates in agriculture is set to increase in terms of market share over the long term forecast, however, mining will retain the lion’s share in the wear resistant steel plate market.
Demand for wear resistant steel plates has witnessed a spike on account of growing emphasis on improving efficiency in carrying out complex excavation projects.
The rapid growth of mining as an industry will drive the demand for wear resistant steel plates, creating an absolute $ opportunity of ~US$ 570 Mn by the end of 2029
Hardness combined with good formability- the AR400 segment is projected to witness steady growth in global wear resistant steel plate market.
With high tensile strength and its predominant use as a structural steel, A514 will cater to nearly 40% of the global demand in the wear resistant steel plate market till 2029
APEJ is expected to continue its supremacy in terms of demand, accounting for close to half the global demand.
