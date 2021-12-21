Robust Growth in Urbanization Coupled with Higher Standards of Living to Spur the Demand of Smelting Chemicals Market
Smelting Chemicals Market Demand, Growth and Sales Forecast 2021-2031ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Smelting Chemicals Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Smelting Chemicals over the Forecast Period 2021-2031
Smelting is a metallurgical process used to extract a metal from its ore. Various smelting chemicals are required as reducing agents and catalysts, among other functions in the smelting process. Smelting requires heat to decompose the ore and remove all other elements as slag or gas, leaving the metal to be extracted behind. Smelting chemicals used as reducing agents are majorly carbon sources such as coal, charcoal and coke. Reduction is done at high temperatures, wherein the elemental metal is obtained, while other contents are removed in the form of slag. This is also known as a form of extractive metallurgy.
The latest report by Fact.MR, examines the Smelting Chemicals market demand, growth opportunities and Smelting Chemicals market size and share. The report tracks Smelting Chemicals sales in over 20 countries, highlighting the variance and unique set of conditions that are unique to every market. The study analyzes Smelting Chemicals market key trends that are currently determining the overall growth.
Smelting Chemicals Market: Dynamics
With the depletion of reserves globally, the mining industry is facing low productivity. The availability of quality ore has been declining and as a result, reserves from deeper inside the earth are being exploited. In light of this complexity in mining, the demand for smelting chemicals has been rising, owing to their high utilization in the extraction of desired minerals.
Globally, robust growth in urbanization, coupled with higher standards of living, drive the need for energy, which in turn drives the mining sector and surges the subsequent demand for smelting chemicals. The average ore grade for gold can vary from 1-4 g/ton to 8-10 g/ton. Attributing to the extraction of gold from low-grade ores found in a number of mines in China, there is an increasing demand for smelting chemicals in the country.
Smelting Chemicals Market: Segmentation
Based on the mineral type, the smelting chemicals market has been segmented as:
Base metals
Non-metallic minerals
Precious metals
Rare earth metals
Based on the sales channel, the smelting chemicals market has been segmented as:
Direct Sales
Indirect Sales
Based on the product type, the smelting chemicals market has been segmented as:
Solvent extractants
Reducing agent
Others
Key questions answered in Smelting Chemicals Market Survey Report:
What is the current scenario and key trends in Smelting Chemicals Market?
What are the key strategies companies are adopting to increase their consumer base?
What are the key categories within the Smelting Chemicals segments and their future potential?
What are the major Smelting Chemicals Market drivers and their expected impact during the short, medium, and long terms?
What is the Smelting Chemicals Market size and what are the opportunities for the key players?
Smelting Chemicals Market: Market Participants
Some of the examples of market participants operating across the value chain of the global smelting chemicals market are:
AkzoNobel N.V.
Clariant International Ltd.
Cytec Industries Inc.
Kemira OYJ
BASF SE
Huntsman International LLC
Orica Limited.
Cytec Industries
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
Essential Takeaways from the Market Report
Comparison of prominent players operating in the market.
Identification of Smelting Chemicals market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global Market
Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.
Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.
Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the market.
Evaluation of current Smelting Chemicals market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.
The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:
Smelting Chemicals Market Drivers, Segments and Restraints.
Smelting Chemicals Market Survey and Dynamics
Smelting Chemicals Market Size & Demand
Smelting Chemicals Key Trends/Issues/Challenges
Smelting Chemicals Sales, Competition & Companies involved
