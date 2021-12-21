GenieMD Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as Technology Innovation Leader – North America Virtual Care Industry
The analysis does validate GenieMD’s differentiated value and vision coupled with energizing our path of continuous innovation.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frost & Sullivan is proud to present GenieMD with this year’s Best Practices Technology Innovation Leadership Award in the North America Virtual Care industry. Frost & Sullivan applies a rigorous analytical process to evaluate multiple nominees for each Award category before determining the final Award recipient. The process involves a detailed evaluation of best practices criteria across two dimensions (i.e. Technology Leverage and Business Impact) for each nominated company. Frost & Sullivan recognized that GenieMD excels in many of the criteria in the virtual care space.
GenieMD’s commitment to supplying high-quality digital health solutions and services is the cornerstone of receiving outstanding customer appreciation, further driving its innovation-centric focus. The recently introduced virtual care platform, GenieMD CONTINUUMTM , underscores GenieMD’s commitment to providing continuous care for episodic and remote monitoring services. The platform integrates telehealth and several engagement modalities with RPM, RTM, and CCM, allowing providers to extend care from the hospital's brick-and-mortar setting to the patient’s home.
“GenieMD’s globally deployed virtual care platform, CONTINUUM, is an end-to-end virtual care platform powered by cloud computing, Big Data, artificial intelligence, and mobile technologies. The single unified platform facilitates end-to-end care digitalization.” said Supriya Lala Kundu, Best Practices Research Analyst, “Frost & Sullivan's analysts conclude that GenieMD delivers many value propositions, including continuous care and monitoring of a patient’s health, a unique and personalized patient experience, video-based education, and messaging, empowering patients to adhere to their clinician’s care pathways from home.”
“Recognizing the market competition coupled with Frost & Sullivan’s independent review, the team at GenieMD is extremely humbled by this cognition”, said Thomas Foley, Chief Growth Officer at GenieMD. “The analysis does validate GenieMD’s differentiated value and vision coupled with energizing our path of continuous innovation.”
The platform delivers a continuous care model beyond the healthcare system's premises, extending care across all possible settings such as home, office, and schools. Notably, the newly launched CONTINUUM ensures care continuity for episodic and remote monitoring services, bolstering the patient experience. The company's market-differentiating virtual care model eliminates lengthy patient wait times and commutes as well as engages patients throughout their care journey to improve wellness and outcomes, thus lowering readmission, emergency department revisits, and associated costs.
With its strong overall performance, GenieMD earns the 2021 Frost & Sullivan Technology Innovation Leadership Award.
About GenieMD
Based in San Francisco, CA, GenieMD, Inc. is an award-winning, global provider of telemedicine, remote patient monitoring and clinical call center triage solutions. GenieMD offers customized, white-labeled telehealth solutions to hospitals, health networks, large group practices and commercial insurance carriers. Its enterprise clients are based throughout the United States as well as globally. Maximizing the potential of cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence and mobile technologies, GenieMD is transforming health care to provide the best and fastest care to patients when they need it most. GenieMD is Legitscript-approved, having met the highest standards for legality, safety and transparency. For more information visit www.genieMD.com
About Frost & Sullivan
Frost & Sullivan is the Growth Pipeline Company™. We power our clients to a future shaped by growth. Our Growth Pipeline as a Service™ provides the CEO and the CEO's growth team with a continuous and rigorous platform of growth opportunities, ensuring long-term success. To achieve positive outcomes, our team leverages over 60 years of experience, coaching organizations of all types and sizes across 6 continents with our proven best practices. To power your Growth Pipeline future, visit Frost & Sullivan at http://www.frost.com.
