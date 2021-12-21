One-Of-A-Kind ‘Shelter Christmas $3000 Airdrop Event’ Event for Christmas 2021
Shelter Finance Defi 2.0 launched Shelter token on November 21, 2021SOUTH KOREA , December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shelter Group, a defense system that protects users from scam projects, market volatility, and low liquidity, is hosting a highly anticipated Christmas event, ‘Shelter Christmas $3000 Airdrop Event’. Christmas is the most memorable time of the year, and Shelter has made it even more special for crypto enthusiasts by launching a much-anticipated event of the year. Participation is straightforward with no prerequisite qualification. The event winners will be announced on December 28, 2021, at midnight UTC.
The Shelter Group introduced a native token of Shelter Finance on November 21, 2021, along with dApp, which is set to revolutionize the way people invest in crypto-related products like DApps or ICOs. It provides more security than self-issued tokens while still offering competitive interest rates on deposits.
“Christmas is a special occasion around the world, and we want to make it even more memorable for our participants through this event. We want to end the year on a positive note.” The company’s representative remarked. “The need for a reliable and secure decentralized finance ecosystem is growing at an incredible rate. Even famous investors say that Defi will replace the bank with its faster process, lower fees, and greater accessibility.” the representative added.
Shelter Finance a Defi 2.0 is a multi-chain project; however, due to network conjunction issues on other Blockchain networks, the Shelter finance developers’ team has decided to launch the project on Binance Smart. This revolutionary system protects scam projects and other risks of investing in cryptocurrencies, such as market volatility and low liquidity.
“Shelter token stands apart from its competition due to the uniqueness of its business model. There are only 100,000,000 Shelter tokens issued in total initially, and the value of the token is based on its market capitalization.” The company’s representative remarked.
As with all events, there are rules that participants must follow to be able to participate in the event:
1. Share the event on multiple community sites (no limit) and save the photo after capturing it.
2. Click the link below to upload your address wallet, e-mail address, and captured photo to submit.
Shelter tokens will be equally distributed through a random lottery among 300 users who have completed the mission through the Google Form link. For number two, click the Telegram link below.
Join the Shelter team on Telegram @https://t.me/officialshelter and Twitter on https://twitter.com/Shelter_Officer to catch the latest in their world.
Mission execution deadline: ~25th 23:59:59 (UTC)
🎊Winner Announcement: 28th 23:59:59 (UTC)
🎁Winner payout: 29th 23:59:59 (UTC)
Media Relations
Shelter
support@sltdefense.com