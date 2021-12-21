PASHA HAWAII RENEWS SPONSORSHIP OF HOSPITALITY TENT FOR HAWAII’S ACTIVE AND RETIRED MILITARY AT 2022 SONY OPEN

Pasha Hawaii Marks Its Thirteenth Year Sponsoring the Birdies for the Brave Patriots’ Outpost; Active and Retired Military Receive Free Admission, Food and Beverage at Pasha Hawaii-Sponsored Appreciation Tent

Photos of 2020 Sony Open Military Tent: https://bit.ly/306ao2o Photo credit: Pasha Hawaii

[Honolulu –December 20, 2021] Pasha Hawaii, the official ocean transport company for the Sony Open, has renewed its sponsorship of the 2022 Sony Open in support of Friends of Hawaii Charities. In honor of Hawaii’s active and retired military personnel, Pasha Hawaii will also sponsor the Birdies for the Brave Patriots’ Outpost, marking thirteen years of providing complimentary admission, food and beverage at this military hospitality tent. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 2021 Sony Open was closed to the general public.

“Every year, it’s such an honor for us to welcome our military families,” said George Pasha, IV, President and CEO, Pasha Hawaii. “With the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions on Oahu, we are grateful to have the opportunity to continue this annual tradition. More than ever, we look forward to providing a comfortable place where these families can spend quality time with one another, while enjoying the excitement the Sony Open brings every year. It’s important to show our appreciation to those in our community who sacrifice so much for our country.”

During the 2020 Sony Open, Pasha Hawaii welcomed more than 2,500 guests to its Birdies for the Brave Patriots’ Outpost. Organizers plan to increase the tent size to allow for social distancing.

Located on the 18th fairway, the military hospitality tent will be open to active duty and retired military service members, National Guard and Reserve members, veterans, and their families, from Thursday, January 13 through Sunday, January 16, 2022.

In addition to complimentary food and beverage at the Brave Patriots’ Outpost, free admission to the Sony Open will be extended to active duty and retired military service members, National Guard and Reserve members, and family members who present a valid military ID. Free admission is also extended to veterans with tickets issued through the Veteran Tickets Foundation at www.vettix.org.

# # #

About Pasha Hawaii Pasha Hawaii is one of the nation’s leading domestic ocean shipping companies serving Hawaii from the continental United States. The company operates a fleet of six fully Jones Act-qualified vessels out of multiple port terminals. Pasha Hawaii is a trusted partner for many of the nation’s leading retailers, manufacturers and U.S. government agencies, providing reliable containerized and roll-on/roll-off cargo services that leverage its unique combination of ocean transportation and inland distribution capabilities to deliver goods that are vital to the people of the State of Hawaii and the prosperity of the Hawaii market it serves.