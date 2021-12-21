Top Music Marketing Agency® Reaches Exceptional Milestone in Company’s History

Since inception, the agency has collaborated with more than 2,000 artists on 5,000 orders.

ROME, ITALY , December 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Top Music Marketing Agency is pleased to announce it has reached an impressive service milestone, having supported more than 2,000 artists through 5,000 orders since the company’s inception.Founded in 2019, Top Music Marketing Agency’s mission has been to project musical artists of all genres to the next level. The agency supports clients with a large and organic following, providing them with a platform to grow exponentially throughout the length of their career and beyond.In the company’s latest news, Top Music Marketing Agency has now served over 2,000 artists on 5,000 orders. This impressive milestone is a result of the company’s efficient and simple main strategy, which puts their song into exclusive network channels of high-quality playlist curators . This strategy helps artists’ credibility to be higher and puts them in a better position to be promoted naturally through fan and music writers’ reviews.Additionally, Top Music Marketing Agency also implements further effective strategies to organically grow an artist’s profile, including:• Targeted ad campaigns• Blogposts by published authors• Social media promotions• Dedicated featured articles promoting each song• Songs featuring on exclusive radio stations• 100% satisfaction money-back guarantee• And more!"I founded this agency with the clear objective of helping emerging musicians achieve their dreams,” says Founder and CEO of Top Music Marketing Agency, Matteo Hon. “Here at TMMA, we put our clients' growth and satisfaction before anything else. Growing musically and having a professional marketing team promoting your music is fundamental to all artists - emerging or not."“We’re currently based in Rome, Italy, and over the past few years we have proved to be a dominant force within the Italian music market - and we have finally decided to expand internationally in 2021,” Hon continues. “We are determined to make it a year to remember for our artists, fans, and staff.For more information about Top Music Marketing Agency, or to book a free consultation, please visit https://topmusicmarketingagency.com/ About Top Music Marketing AgencyTop Music Marketing Agency was founded by 17-year-old Matteo Hon, who attended a prestigious school, the American Overseas School of Rome. Hon has always been passionate about hard work and dedication – traits which led him to create his successful agency and building of a reputable marketing empire.Hon grew up listening to hip-hop artists, including Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd.The agency’s motto is Music to your Ears.