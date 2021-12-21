Bromley Mountain Ski Resort powers up new solar array advancing sustainability at the Sun Mountain

Bromley Mountain Ski Resort's new solar array mid-construction this fall

New project developed by Encore Renewable Energy will generate clean, locally generated solar power

Our new solar array is allowing the Sun Mountain to generate clean, affordable and locally sourced energy from the sun and one more thing to celebrate this holiday season.” — Bill Cairns, President/GM of Bromley Moment Resort

PER, VT, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Encore Renewable Energy and Bromley Mountain Ski Resort announced the completion of a 615kWdc solar project on land owned by Bromley Mountain in Peru, Vermont. The new project, jointly developed by Encore and Tangent Energy Solutions, will generate clean, locally generated solar power and help Bromley reach their sustainability goals. The energized solar array will generate enough electricity to power 70 average households per year and offset the emissions of 120 passenger vehicles annually.

“As a lifelong skier and winter sports enthusiast, I have seen first hand how climate change is impacting winter here in Vermont. It's inspiring to see and support Bromley's leadership on implementing energy-saving and carbon-reducing measures,” said Chad Farrell, Founder and CEO of Encore Renewable Energy. “This project also demonstrates the value of solar generation assets such as this for reliability and resiliency purposes, as this solar project is sited on the same property as the customer.”

Sunwealth, one of Encore’s strategic partners, financed the project and will own and operate it for the life of the system. This project is the 6th collaborative effort between the two companies which has resulted in over $5MM of economic activity in Vermont. It also allows commercial customers like Bromley Mountain Resort to secure the social, environmental and economic benefits of attaining significant portions of their electrical demand from clean, renewable resources with zero money out of pocket.

“Our new solar array is allowing the Sun Mountain to generate clean, affordable and locally sourced energy from the sun and one more thing to celebrate this holiday season,” added Bill Cairns, President/GM of Bromley Mountain Resort. “We are deeply committed to sustainability and continuing to reduce our carbon footprint and grateful to partner with Encore on this journey.”

Bromley Mountain is no stranger to sustainability and has long been a leader when it comes to “green power” in the Green Mountains with their strong commitment to energy conservation. Since 2000, Bromley has adopted almost every available energy efficiency technology in snowmaking. They continue to implement energy efficiency measures which recently included an upgraded snowmaking pump-house system with new, state-of-the-art Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) motors.

###

About Encore Renewable Energy

Encore Renewable Energy is a Burlington, Vermont-based leader in commercial renewable energy with a proven track record in solar development from concept to completion. Founded in 2007 as Encore Redevelopment, their team specializes in the design, development, financing, permitting, and construction of solar and energy storage projects on landfills, brownfields, rooftops and carports. As a values-led company, Encore is committed to revitalizing communities and creating a cleaner, brighter future for all. For more information about Encore please visit www.encorerenewableenergy.com. Stay connected via Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Sunwealth

Sunwealth is a clean energy investment firm working to change who has access to renewable energy by changing the way we invest in it. Sunwealth helps people and organizations put their money to work in community-based solar projects that create clean energy and savings for communities, green jobs and revenues for local solar installers, and stable financial returns for investors. Learn more at www.sunwealth.com.