Rhode Island Announces 401Health Mobile App Update

RHODE ISLAND, December 20 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health today announced updates to the Crush COVID RI mobile application. The update to the application, 401Health, offers a convenient option for Rhode Islanders who received a COVID-19 vaccination to access their verified record with the touch of a button.

The free Rhode Island app is now available through the Apple App store and on the Google Play store in English and Spanish depending on smartphone settings.

By embracing the open-source SMART Health Card Framework, Rhode Island joins seven states, numerous countries, and pharmacies such as CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, and Walmart that are already utilizing the secure SMART Health vaccination technology for record standardization. The State looks forward to partnering with Connecticut and Massachusetts as they onboard in the coming weeks and months.

The framework and standards for the vaccine card technology were developed by VCI, a coalition of more than 800 public and private organizations including The Mayo Clinic, Boston Children's Hospital, Microsoft, MITRE, and The Commons Project Foundation. The VCI coalition prioritizes privacy and security of patient information, making medical records portable and reducing healthcare fraud.

You can download the free Verifier app from the Apple App Store or Google Play store to scan and view the authenticity of SMART Health Cards.

"Rhode Island has administered close to 2 million doses of COVID vaccine and almost 300,000 booster doses, and our neighbors deserve a convenient, safe, and efficient way to access and store their vaccination record," said Governor McKee. "I have downloaded my vaccination card to my phone and it was very simple. If you haven't gotten vaccinated yet, it's not too late. If you haven't yet, get boosted."

"We want to make it as easy and convenient as possible for you to securely access your vaccination information," said Rhode Island Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH. "This new app is a great way to verify for others that you have received the critical protection that comes with a COVID-19 vaccine primary series and booster dose."

401Health's SMART Health card technology can be used by businesses and organizations to verify vaccination records. Businesses and venues can visit the Apple App Store or Google Play to learn how to download a free compatible QR reader.

Approximately 98% of Rhode Islanders 18 or older have at least one shot and 77% of all Rhode Islanders are fully vaccinated. Everyone 5 or older is eligible to be vaccinated now. Sign up for a vaccination or booster shot for free today at vaccinateri.org.

###