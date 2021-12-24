BITCOINZ Listing in WhiteBIT. It can happen as its Community launches Fund Raising in order to get in TOP 35 exchanges

BITCOINZ in WhiteBIT BITCOINZ Infosphere white version BITCOINZ Community Fund Raise for WhiteBIT

The BITCOINZ Community launches Fund Raising for a Major Listing in WhiteBIT, one of the fastest growing exchanges in the world, already ranked in the top 35.

Getting BITCOINZ listed in WhiteBIT, one of the top35 and fastest growing exchanges, will be a game changer. BTCZ can gain wide exposure, making more people to realize the original crypto idea.” — BITCOINZ Community

LONDON, UK, December 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many people had been asking “why BITCOINZ is not listed in one of the very top exchanges?”BITCOINZ is a community driven, pure cryptocurrency project with no free funds coming from premine or ICO, since all its supply is distributed to the community members with the mining process.This is why the BITCOINZ ecosystem and its user base has an organic growth without easy funds paying for influencers or other marketing tricks. BITCOINZ had no founders controlling or allocating any part of the coin supply to their addresses. Therefore, we see often useless tokens being advertised as something important because their founders own the whole token supply and use it for marketing while classic cryptocurrency networks like BITCOINZ growing silently without the top exchanges ever noticing them because it is up to their communities to make things move.BITCOINZ has been noticed by WhiteBITAfter a wide research for a trustworthy exchange that is ranked in the very top places of the CoinMarketCap list, a team of active BTCZ community members came in contact with WhiteBIT.WhiteBIT's representatives offered to the BITCOINZ Community their top listing package with up to 9 markets (pairs of BTCZ), for the best available price, accepting 10% of the payment in BTCZ coins. Now a Fund raising procedure has been initiated in order to gather the $45,000 target. The BITCOINZ Community is quite confident that the target can be achieved because there are many fans of the project out there and of course some "Whales" that could make the surprise.Why WhiteBIT?WhiteBIT is one of the fastest growing exchanges in the crypto market. Currently ranked between the positions 30-40 and rising to only better ranks in a stable pace during the last couple of years, it is among the most promising platforms with a huge possibility to be in the very top20 exchanges the next years.Based in Esthonia, it is a licensed crypto CEX with over 500,000 users in Europe, Asia, and the CIS countries.Around April the exchange is going to also accept US-clients from USA.New and Basic Accounts can currently withdraw 500 USD (or equivalent) per day. Enhanced Accounts: USD 100,000 (or equivalent) per day with two-factor authentication enabled. Verification is required for withdrawals that exceed 2 BTC per day.Deposit MethodsThe exchange supports more than 160 trading pairs with crypto and fiat, including BTC/USD, BTC/USDT, BTC/RUB, and BTC/UAH. Deposits and withdrawals are possible with Visa and MasterCard, as well as Advcash, Qiwi, Mercuryo, Geo-Pay, Interkassa, monobank and Perfect Money.The fact that fiat currency deposits are permitted at all also makes this exchange an “entry-level exchange”, meaning an exchange where new crypto investors can take their first steps into the exciting crypto world.WhiteBIT SecurityThis trading platform stores 96% of all assets in cold storage. As with most other exchanges, the user can also enable two factor authentication to log in. There are also IP-detection features, biometrics confirmation and more. All in all, WhiteBIT seems to focus on security.Positive ReviewsMost people in crypto possibly already know that building a good name in the crypto exchange industry is not the easiest thing.Many clients don't understand even how to use their crypto assets. There are fraudulent people who intentionally write negative reviews in order to advertise "specialized services in recovering funds" etc and all these result in many negative reviews even for popular exchanges like Binance or Kucoin.Despite this fact, WhiteBIT makes it to be among the top performers in the most reviewing platforms like TrustPilot or CryptocurrencyExchanges. At the same time it enjoys top rated reviews for its apple or android applications. These facts complete the image of a reputable exchange that can really partner with a pure cryptocurrency project like BITCOINZ and help it jump to the next level.How to help with the Fund Raising?Please take in mind that the admins of the Project have a very long presence (4 years+) in the Project and an extremely high confidence rating with flawless past, full of rich volunteering activity.1. Anyone can join the BITCOINZ Discord Channel and contact an admin in order to donate (Rok or Chancefx - they will never direct message you first).The project's administrators are populating a list with all the donators. This list is made in order to return the donation to the users who wish so, in case that the project fails to raise the needed the funds.2. Those who don't care for getting back the donated funds and wish to just directly donate to the project, can use the classic Project's donations page BTC, LTC, ZEC, BTCZ or USDT are accepted in this page.3. Those who wish to pay with FIAT currency and credit cards, can use PayPal by pressing this link or by scanning the QR in the relevant picture of the article.4. Alternatively, for those don't have coins but wish to donate some hashpower, they can use 2MINERS ETHEREUM mining setup that pays out to BTC addresses automatically with next to zero fees.This is the command line that works for the donation in the Phoenix ETH miner ( https://phoenixminer.org/ ) :PhoenixMiner.exe -pool eth.2miners.com:2020 -wal 1FtZ8DAwv4wpY2DrFadAaXqNmmXmy2Lnti -worker DonatorName -epsw x -mode 1 -Rmode 1 -log 0 -mport 0 -etha 0 -retrydelay 1 -ftime 55 -tt 79 -tstop 89 -tstart 79 -coin ethThe users can add "asia-" or "us-" in front of the "eth.2miners.com:2020" if you are in Asia or US respectively. For example, a US user should have:us-eth.2miners.com:2020 instead of eth.2miners.com:2020 which is EU based.By searching for the 1FtZ8DAwv4wpY2DrFadAaXqNmmXmy2Lnti address in 2MINERS.com, everyone will be able to monitor the workers and their efficiency. After the donation phase the donators should not forget to change the -wal address back into a BTC address that they own.The BITCOINZ Community underlines the importance of publishing the Fund Raise event to everyone. So even if some people are unable to donate, they should not forget to at least spread the word by following the BITCOINZ Community profiles and sharing the recent posts about this procedure.Because they are doing something really important. They help an honest project that serves the original crypto idea for more than 4 years.Kind Regards to every friend of the Community and Merry Christmas!

Video spot for the BITCOINZ Fund Raising in order to get listed in WhiteBIT