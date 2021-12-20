Total Pool Safety Inspections Brisbane Announces It Has Expanded to Include Brisbane, Brisbane Northside and More

/EIN News/ -- Brisbane City, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Pool Safety Inspections of Brisbane, Queensland has just announced that it has expanded its services to Include Brisbane, Brisbane Northside, and more. This is due to the demand that was created by this company’s stellar reputation when it comes to their pool safety inspection Brisbane services. This service knows exactly what it takes to make sure any size pool area is as safe as possible and its surrounding barriers are in compliance with the area's mandated legislation. The company representative, Daniel Calleja, says, “Those that own a swimming pool in Brisbane and the surrounding areas realize how much fun they can provide for family and friends. All it takes is a brief second for that fun to change into tragedy if a homeowner has not taken the necessary steps to create a safe pool environment. That’s why so many people trust us to do their swimming pool safety inspections for them. We have the experience to guide any pool owner as to what it takes to make their swimming pool and the surrounding area as safe as possible.”

Calleja went on to say that there are several areas that they will go over with a pool owner that are very important to making a swim area as safe as possible and to be able to help them obtain their pool safety certificate. It all starts with a thorough inspection of the barrier that is around the pool owner’s swimming pool to make sure that it complies with regulations. This will include making sure that gates are functioning properly and they have a self-closing latch. Pool gate compliance also means latches on the gate must be at least 1500mm high from finished ground level (a permanent stable surface) and at least 1400mm above the highest lower horizontal rail. He added that pool gate hinges thicker than 10mm must be at least 900mm apart or the lower hinge must have a non-climbable (at least a sixty degree) safety cap fixed to prevent climbing. Bottom panels on a fence should also not have any gaps between sections that are larger than 100mm in width or height. The company representative stated that they take a close look at much more than just the barrier around a swimming pool. Generally, any windows opening onto the pool area must not open more than 100mm or must have a security screen fitted. With their vast pool safety experience to draw on, they will also inspect walkways around a swimming pool and the inside of the pool itself to ensure that it meets all of the recommended safety requirements. If everything looks good around the pool area as far as pool fence compliance safety is concerned, Total Pool Safety Inspections of Brisbane is even authorized to give out a certificate to a pool owner to state that their pool area is safe and complies with all existing pool barrier specifications. That’s because they are a reputable and independent licensed pool inspector.

Those that have used the company to provide them with a thorough swimming pool safety inspection have been very pleased with the results. Cathy Geurtsen stated, “We would highly recommend Total Pool Safety Solutions. Daniel was prompt, efficient, and friendly. He arrived on time. We had a couple of small adjustments to make to obtain the Pool Safety Certificate which we were able to make there and then. Daniel issued our Certificate while he was still at our house. He made the process easy and convenient for us (which we were not expecting). We have no hesitation in recommending Total Pool Safety Solutions. Five-star service, thank you.” Allan Webber proclaimed, “Daniel was punctual with his arrival time. He was also very professional and his approach to customer service is excellent. Very knowledgeable on pool fencing requirements and the law. I would have no hesitation in using Total-Pool Safety Inspections or recommending their services.” Swimming pool owners in the Brisbane area that would like to learn more about this reputable company’s services or would like to schedule a pool safety inspection can do so by calling them or by visiting their website at https://www.totalpoolsafetyinspections.com.au/pool-inspections-brisbane/.

