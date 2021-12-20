1319735 B.C. LTD ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF CEO
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1319735 BC Ltd (the “Company”) today has announces that its Chief Executive Officer and board member Mr. Binyomin Posen has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. The resignation is effective as of today. The board of directors of the Company has appointed Richard Paolone as a new Chief Executive Officer of the Company.
ABOUT 1319735 B.C. Ltd.
The Company is a public company with no current activities or operations.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Binyomin Posen
Director
T: 416 481-2222
E: bposen@plazacapital.ca
Cautionary Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company.
Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise
Binyomin Posen
ABOUT 1319735 B.C. Ltd.
The Company is a public company with no current activities or operations.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Binyomin Posen
Director
T: 416 481-2222
E: bposen@plazacapital.ca
Cautionary Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company.
Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise
Binyomin Posen
1319735 BC Ltd
email us here