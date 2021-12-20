Northern Virginia Movers Give Tips on How to Properly Prepare for a Move

/EIN News/ -- Arlington, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arlington, Virginia’s BoxStar Movers has been serving the residential and commercial moving needs of those in Northern Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland for many years now. It’s a moving company that realizes that moving is never fun for a family or business but the stress associated with this challenging task can be minimized. One way that the company helps its customers prepare for a move is to give them some helpful tips in reference to a move timeline.

These tips have helped many of its customers avoid some of the moving pitfalls which add stress to this event. A representative of the company, Duman Zhumagulov, says, “When we first started in the moving business, we noticed some tendencies that the people and businesses we moved had that led to making their moves more difficult than they should have been. So, we put our experience to work and came up with a timeline regarding certain aspects of a move that will help make the moving process easier for a customer.”

Zhumagulov stated that planning for a move should start at least 5-weeks before the move is to take place. The very first planning step should for someone about to undergo a move should be to create a moving timeline and a checklist. Next is to schedule an in-home visit with a moving company and follow that up by coming up with a budget for the move. He also mentioned that the 5-week mark is also a great time to declutter a home or business and to decide if it’s time to also move on from some unused items that have no sentimental value. It’s also a good idea to make sure a moving company that is about to be hired has all of the necessary insurances in place, invest in moving boxes & other items, and plan when to shut off utilities. The company representative stated that this will give someone plenty to do until around a week before the move, then it will be time to start packing, something he added that no family or a business wants to undertake last minute, especially if there are fragile items that will be moved.

The one-week mark is also a time to gather important documents, schedule a moving time with the moving company, and prepare an inventory checklist. Cleaning the property and taking care of any sales paperwork should also be nearing completion at this point. He says that will take someone to moving day where they should plan to wake up early, double-check that everything is packed properly, and go over the inventory list of what is to be moved again. Steps should also be taken to protect floors & carpets and prepare to work together with the movers in a cordial and mutually respectful manner. Zhumagulov mentioned that after they have completed a move for someone, they will even go over with them some important after-move steps. The company representative pointed out that these moving tips apply whether a customer of theirs is moving just around the corner or all of the way to the west coast.

Because of its moving expertise and the helpful moving advice that they give to their residential and business customers, BoxStar movers has received many glowing reviews on its services. Acadia Brooks proclaimed, “Box star was amazing! Easiest and least stressful move I’ve ever had. Eden was really great and helped take apart my bed without prior notice when it wouldn’t fit into my new apartment. Everyone was kind, the total was exactly as quoted, and they were extremely efficient. I really recommend them. No damage, no stress, no attitude. Friendly and great all around.” Aziz B. stated, “I recently hired BoxStar movers. They did a great job. They provided long-distance moving services to relocate our office from Reston, VA to Chicago, IL. They went above and beyond our expectations. The salesperson gave us a better price and we received great service.” These reviews were taken from the company’s Google Maps Business listing where it averages a stellar 5 out of a possible 5-stars on over 70 reviews.

Those that are interested in learning more about the moving services that this VA Moving Company offers can get in touch with them by phone, email, or website moving quote form.

Duman Zhumagulov