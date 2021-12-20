More about DOR Prepares for Alcohol Licensure System Upgrade

The Department of Revenue’s new centralized alcohol application process is designated for retail alcohol initial registrations and renewal licensing. With this new system, all local and state retail alcohol applications will uniformly be submitted through the Georgia Tax Center. For local licensing authorities, the Centralized Alcohol Licensing Portal (ALP) is a safe and streamlined location to simultaneously receive initial applications and renewals from retailers. The portal is also designed as a communication tool between the local licensing authorities and the state on approvals and denials of applications and renewals.

During this system upgrade, initial retail alcohol registration and licensing will be unavailable January 3, 2022 – January 11, 2022.

Retail alcohol licensees are encouraged to contact the Department of Revenue with any questions via email at [email protected] or by phone at 1-877-423-6711.