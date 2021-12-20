Submit Release
News Search

There were 609 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,067 in the last 365 days.

More about DOR Prepares for Alcohol Licensure System Upgrade

The Department of Revenue’s new centralized alcohol application process is designated for retail alcohol initial registrations and renewal licensing. With this new system, all local and state retail alcohol applications will uniformly be submitted through the Georgia Tax Center. For local licensing authorities, the Centralized Alcohol Licensing Portal (ALP) is a safe and streamlined location to simultaneously receive initial applications and renewals from retailers. The portal is also designed as a communication tool between the local licensing authorities and the state on approvals and denials of applications and renewals.

During this system upgrade, initial retail alcohol registration and licensing will be unavailable January 3, 2022 – January 11, 2022.

Retail alcohol licensees are encouraged to contact the Department of Revenue with any questions via email at [email protected] or by phone at 1-877-423-6711.

You just read:

More about DOR Prepares for Alcohol Licensure System Upgrade

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.