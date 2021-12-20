Affective Computing Market 2021: Expeditious Growth Expected In Coming Years

Affective Computing Market

The affective computing market is segmented on the basis of type, vertical, and region. Based on type, it is categorized into hardware and software segments.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in adoption of connected devices across various end-user verticals and continuous advancement in enabling technologies are anticipated to drive the affective computing market growth during the forecast period. However, lack of standardization and high production cost are estimated to hamper the market growth.

Key market players (offering affective computing technologies and services) adopted product launch, partnership, geographical expansion, and acquisition as their key strategies to facilitate their business growth and expansion globally. The key players profiled in the market are Apple, Inc., Beyond Verbal Communication Ltd., Cognitec Systems GmbH, Elliptic Labs, Eyesight Technologies, Ltd., Gesturetek, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Qualcomm Inc.

Key Benefits

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the affective computing market and current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

